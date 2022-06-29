scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Must Read

Trump tried to grab steering wheel to go to US Capitol Jan 6: Witness

"I'm the effing president, take me up to the Capitol now," Trump was quoted as saying by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson in testimony to the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol

By: Reuters | Washington |
June 29, 2022 12:07:03 am
Cassidy Hutchinson, who was an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump. (REUTERS)

Then-President Donald Trump became irate and tried to grab the steering wheel of the Secret Service limousine when told he would not be joining supporters moving on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a former aide testified on Tuesday.

The president had just finished his speech at the Ellipse outside the White House where he exhorted supporters to march on the Capitol.

“I’m the effing president, take me up to the Capitol now,” Trump was quoted as saying by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson in testimony to the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol where lawmakers were meeting to certify Trump’s loss in the 2020 election.

When he got into the limo, nicknamed “the Beast,” he was told they would not be going to the Capitol, he had a very angry response.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 28, 2022: Why to read ‘Hurting religious Sentiments’ or ‘In...Premium
UPSC Key-June 28, 2022: Why to read ‘Hurting religious Sentiments’ or ‘In...
Did NCP hold Uddhav hand, stop resignation, give him false hope?Premium
Did NCP hold Uddhav hand, stop resignation, give him false hope?
Record $82 billion dealmaking spree sees India defy global slumpPremium
Record $82 billion dealmaking spree sees India defy global slump
How Rampur, Azamgarh were won: Behind BJP chipping away of SP votesPremium
How Rampur, Azamgarh were won: Behind BJP chipping away of SP votes
More Premium Stories >>

A Secret Service agent had to physically restrain Trump who, sitting in the back seat, used his free hand to lunge toward the neck of Secret Service agent Robert Engel, Hutchinson testified.

“Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge toward Bobby Engel,” she testified.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 28: Latest News
Advertisement