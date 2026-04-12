Trump boasts ‘best and sweetest’ US oil as JD Vance held talks in Islamabad for Iran war ceasefire

Trump also suggested that countries were increasingly looking for alternatives to Middle East supply routes, with the US emerging as a key supplier. (Photo Credit: AP)

US President Donald Trump on Saturday pointed out America’s oil strength, claiming that large numbers of empty tankers are heading to the United States to load what he described as the “best and sweetest” crude, even as high-stakes talks with Iran got underway in Islamabad.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said several of the world’s largest oil tankers were already on their way to US coasts. “Massive numbers of completely empty oil tankers… are heading right now to the United States to load up with the best and ‘sweetest’ oil (and gas!) anywhere in the world,” he said, adding, “We have more oil than the next two largest oil economies combined… We are waiting for you. Quick turnaround!”