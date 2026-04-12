Trump boasts ‘best and sweetest’ US oil as JD Vance held talks in Islamabad for Iran war ceasefire

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US President Donald Trump on Saturday pointed out America’s oil strength, claiming that large numbers of empty tankers are heading to the United States to load what he described as the “best and sweetest” crude, even as high-stakes talks with Iran got underway in Islamabad.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said several of the world’s largest oil tankers were already on their way to US coasts. “Massive numbers of completely empty oil tankers… are heading right now to the United States to load up with the best and ‘sweetest’ oil (and gas!) anywhere in the world,” he said, adding, “We have more oil than the next two largest oil economies combined… We are waiting for you. Quick turnaround!”
The remarks came amid continued uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global oil transit route that has been at the centre of the ongoing conflict. Disruptions and security concerns in the Strait have already affected shipping patterns, with several countries reportedly exploring alternative supply options, including increased reliance on US energy exports. Trump also suggested that countries were increasingly looking for alternatives to Middle East supply routes, with the US emerging as a key supplier.
Trump has also previously criticised Iran’s management of oil transit in the region, calling it inadequate, while asserting that global oil flow would not depend on Tehran’s role. His latest comments reinforce Washington’s attempt to project stability in energy markets despite the ongoing conflict.
Meanwhile, Islamabad became the centre of global attention as delegations from the US and Iran began crucial negotiations aimed at stabilising a fragile ceasefire. The talks, being mediated by Shahbaz Sharif’s government, were seen as a “make-or-break” moment in efforts to end the six-week-long conflict. However, US Vice President JD Vance has left Islamabad Sunday after the US and Iran failed to reach an agreement, leaving major issues unresolved. Key concerns including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear programme, and the future of the ongoing conflict still remain uncertain.
The American delegation included Vice President Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, while Iran is represented by senior leaders, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The meetings took place under tight security in Islamabad, with the Serena Hotel emerging as the main venue for discussions.
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