Donald Trump, Narendra Modi to meet on sidelines of G-20 summit

US President Donald Trump will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28 and 29. The two leaders are expected to discuss several issues, including trade.

This will be the first meeting between Modi and Trump after the recent general elections. Trump had called and congratulated Modi over the phone on his re-election.

Laying the groundwork for the Trump-Modi meeting, US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo is expected to meet his new counterpart External Affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Wednesday amid growing strain in the economic relationship between the two nations.

Jaishankar, who is perceived to understand the US better than anyone in the government, is expected to convey Delhi’s position on a host of issues, but more than anything else – he is likely to establish a working rapport so that differences can be ironed out between the two countries. During his three day visit, Pompeo is expected to meet Prime Minister Modi.

Observing that the Trump administration wants both the two countries to thrive, a senior State Department official from the Trump administration said Pompeo during his meetings in New Delhi will “convey” the “extraordinary potential to realise the collective strength of our economy” and would insist on “fair and reciprocal approach” to trade relationship.