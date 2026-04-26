‘In perfect condition’: Trump confirms everyone, from First Lady to cabinet members, is safe after White House shooting

US President Donald Trump and other top leaders of the United States were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondent. (File Photo)

Soon after US President Trump was evacuated following a suspected shooting incident at the White House Correspondent’s dinner in Washington, Trump confirmed that everyone from First lady to the Cabinet members present there were safe.

In a post on Truth Social minutes after the incident, Trump said, “Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately. I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room. The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition. We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days.”