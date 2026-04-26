‘In perfect condition’: Trump confirms everyone, from First Lady to cabinet members, is safe after White House shooting

Suspect in White House Correspondents dinner incident in custody and is alive, sources told Reuters.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 26, 2026 08:11 AM IST
US President Donald Trump and other top leaders of the United States were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondent. (File Photo)US President Donald Trump and other top leaders of the United States were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondent. (File Photo)
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Soon after US President Trump was evacuated following a suspected shooting incident at the White House Correspondent’s dinner in Washington, Trump confirmed that everyone from First lady to the Cabinet members present there were safe. 

In a post on Truth Social minutes after the incident, Trump said, “Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately. I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room. The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition. We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days.”

In a follow-up statement, Trump said, “Shooter has been apprehended.” A source familiar with the matter confirmed, “The suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner incident is in custody and is alive.”

Suspect in White House Correspondents dinner incident in custody and is alive, sources told Reuters.

Many of the roughly 2,600 attendees ducked for cover, while waitstaff hurried toward the front of the dining hall.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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