Trump threatens NATO’s future as UK, Germany rule out intervention in Strait of Hormuz

This comes after United States allies in Europe and beyond ruled out sending warships to the Strait of Hormuz, despite pressure from the US President. (file)

US President Donald Trump has once again called on allies to help reopen shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. At a press conference Monday, Trump said “some are very enthusiastic about it and some aren’t”. He reiterated that he was “not happy with the UK”, but believed it would eventually be involved. Trump also warned that NATO faces “a very bad future” if its members fail to help reopen the vital waterway, The Guardian reported.

Raising the pressure, Trump told the Financial Times in an interview: “It’s only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there. If there’s no response or if it’s a negative response, I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO.”