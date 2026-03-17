Trump threatens NATO’s future as UK, Germany rule out intervention in Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump has once again called on allies to help reopen shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. At a press conference Monday, Trump said “some are very enthusiastic about it and some aren’t”. He reiterated that he was “not happy with the UK”, but believed it would eventually be involved. Trump also warned that NATO faces “a very bad future” if its members fail to help reopen the vital waterway, The Guardian reported.
Raising the pressure, Trump told the Financial Times in an interview: “It’s only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there. If there’s no response or if it’s a negative response, I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO.”
This comes after United States allies in Europe and beyond ruled out sending warships to the Strait of Hormuz, despite pressure from the US President. Countries such as the UK, Germany, France and Italy, along with Australia, said they had no plans to deploy warships. Soon after, Japan also announced that it would not send ships to the Strait of Hormuz.
What European nations have said
Several leaders have said they need clarity on the objectives of the US and Israel in the conflict. Margus Tsahkna, Estonia’s foreign minister, said US allies in Europe wanted to understand Trump’s “strategic goals” and “what will be the plan?”
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, “There was never a joint decision on whether to intervene. That is why the question of how Germany might contribute militarily does not arise. We will not do so.”
Germany’s Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said: “This is not our war, we have not started it. What does Donald Trump expect from a handful of European frigates in the Strait of Hormuz that the mighty US Navy cannot manage alone? This is the question I find myself asking.”
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK would not be into conflict instead will work on a viable plan. He said, “Ultimately, we have to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to ensure stability in the oil market. That is not a simple task.”
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Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that “diplomacy needs to prevail” and that his country was not involved in any naval missions that could be extended to the area.
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