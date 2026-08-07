Trump threatens jail for ‘leakers’ after reports of US weapons shortages

US President Donald Trump has threatened “long-term jail sentences” for officials accused of leaking information about America’s munitions stockpiles, while insisting reports of critical weapons shortages were false and defending Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth
The remarks came after reports suggested the Pentagon’s dwindling missile inventory had forced the administration to reconsider military options against Iran.
Taking to his Truth Social account on Thursday, the US president pushed back on reports, stating that Washington has “massive amounts of ‘munitions’ especially of certain types,” without sharing details.
Trump threatens leakers with jail
“Additionally, large amounts are being manufactured and shipped to the U.S. as needed. Defence companies are building the largest number of plants and factories in our country’s history,” he said.
“The ‘leakers’ of these treasonous statements are being hunted down. Long-term jail sentences will be sought,” POTUS added.
In a separate post, Trump heaped praise on Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, stating that he was extremely happy with his performance.
He strongly dismissed a Washington Post report which said that the Republican leader demanded answers from the Pentagon chief about the depletion of munitions.
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It stated that the shortages forced Trump to call off strikes against Iran, even after he issued a warning to hit the Islamic republic “very hard”.
Rejecting the report, he said, “The Fake News, as usual, is spreading false and completely unfounded rumours. I am extremely happy with the job that Pete Hegseth is doing.”
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