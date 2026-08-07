Trump threatens jail for ‘leakers’ after reports of US weapons shortages

President Donald Trump said the US has ample munitions and warned those claiming otherwise could face jail, as tensions over the Iran war intensified.

US President Donald Trump has threatened “long-term jail sentences” for officials accused of leaking information about America’s munitions stockpiles, while insisting reports of critical weapons shortages were false and defending Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth

The remarks came after reports suggested the Pentagon’s dwindling missile inventory had forced the administration to reconsider military options against Iran.

Taking to his Truth Social account on Thursday, the US president pushed back on reports, stating that Washington has “massive amounts of ‘munitions’ especially of certain types,” without sharing details.

Trump threatens leakers with jail

“Additionally, large amounts are being manufactured and shipped to the U.S. as needed. Defence companies are building the largest number of plants and factories in our country’s history,” he said.