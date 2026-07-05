‘One shot and we can take them all out’: Trump’s warning to Iran amid Khamenei’s funeral

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump said he was surprised to see Iranians mourning at the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, telling Axios in an interview that he had expected people in Iran to feel differently about him.

‘Thought people hated him‘

Trump told Axios he assumed Iranians disliked Khamenei, adding, “Maybe it’s fake tears,” after seeing visuals of mourners crying during the ceremonies. Khamenei, who ruled Iran for 36 years, was killed on February 28, the day the US and Israel launched strikes on the country, setting off a war in the region.