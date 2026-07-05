‘One shot and we can take them all out’: Trump’s warning to Iran amid Khamenei’s funeral

Millions of Iranians have gathered on the streets during the week-long funeral, among the most closely watched global events in recent days.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJul 5, 2026 08:41 AM IST First published on: Jul 5, 2026 at 08:41 AM IST
donald trumpPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump said he was surprised to see Iranians mourning at the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, telling Axios in an interview that he had expected people in Iran to feel differently about him.

‘Thought people hated him

Trump told Axios he assumed Iranians disliked Khamenei, adding, “Maybe it’s fake tears,” after seeing visuals of mourners crying during the ceremonies. Khamenei, who ruled Iran for 36 years, was killed on February 28, the day the US and Israel launched strikes on the country, setting off a war in the region.

Iran Khamenei Funeral
A mourner weeps during the funeral ceremonies for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Millions of Iranians have gathered on the streets during the week-long funeral, among the most closely watched global events in recent days. On Saturday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were seen crying during the farewell ceremony.

Trump warns Iran is ‘begging to make a deal

Speaking to Axios, Trump also addressed ongoing negotiations with Iran, saying both sides had agreed to pause talks for a week out of respect for the funeral, during which neither side would carry out attacks.

Iran Khamenei Funeral
Mourners attend the start of the dayslong funeral ceremonies for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

“They are all there. One shot and we can take them all out, but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with. They are begging to make a deal,” Trump said.

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He added that Iran had been given a pause in hostilities as a gesture of goodwill. “We beat Venezuela in one day, and we knocked the hell out of Iran; they’re dying to settle. They want to settle so badly. We gave him a week off for a funeral because we’re nice,” he said.

Khamenei’s funeral began on July 4, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of US independence, with further rituals planned in Qom on July 7 and burial in Mashhad on July 9.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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