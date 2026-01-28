skip to content
‘Next attack will be far worse’: Trump threatens Iran with military action, demands for nuclear deal

Trump, who pulled out of a multination nuclear deal with Tehran signed in 2015 during his first tenure, pointed out that his last warning to Iran was followed by a military strike.

express web desk

By: Express Web Desk

January 28, 2026 10:21 PM IST First published on: Jan 28, 2026 at 06:50 PM IST
iran, trump, iran attack, nuclear dealIn a lengthy post on Truth Social, the US president threatened Tehran with another attack. (Photos: AP)

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened Iran with military action if the Islamic Republic doesn’t agree to a nuclear deal and warned that the “next US attack will be far worse.”

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, the US president threatened Tehran with another attack and wrote, “A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose.”

Trump, who pulled out of a multination nuclear deal with Tehran signed in 2015 during his first tenure, pointed out that his last warning to Iran was followed by a military strike when US forces had launched Operation Midnight Hammer.

US deploys aircraft carrier in Middle East region amid tension with Iran

The US president added, “Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS – one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that he has not been in contact with US special envoy Steve Witkoff in the past few days or requested negotiations, state media on Wednesday reported.

Earlier, the US Central Command announced that USS Abraham Lincoln, along with three destroyers, had arrived in the Middle East. However, the central command added that the strike group was in the Indian Ocean instead of the Arabian Ocean which borders Iran.

Informing the development in a post on X, the US Central Command wrote, “Sailors aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) perform routine maintenance as the aircraft carrier sails in the Indian Ocean, Jan. 26. The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is currently deployed to the Middle East to promote regional security and stability.”

Responding to questions over Iran, Trump had last week said that ships were sent to the region “just in case.” The Republican leader added, “We have a massive fleet heading in that direction, and maybe we won’t have to use it.”

(with inputs from Reuters)

