Trump threatens to fire Powell if he does not resign from Fed

Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, arrives to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 11, 2025. President Donald Trump vowed on April 15, 2026 to fire Powell if he opted to stay on at the Federal Reserve after his term as chair ends. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times)

Written by Colby Smith

President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed to fire Jerome Powell if he opted to stay on at the Federal Reserve after his term as chair ends, doubling down on a criminal investigation into the central bank that is threatening to delay the confirmation of Powell’s successor.

Powell’s tenure as chair officially ends May 15, but both the law and past precedent suggest that he can serve on a temporary basis until Trump’s pick to replace him, Kevin Warsh, is confirmed by the Senate. Powell can also stay on at the central bank as a governor until 2028.

The process to confirm Warsh is tied up in the Justice Department’s investigation into Powell and his handling of costly renovations at the Fed’s headquarters in Washington. Trump said Wednesday that the investigation was about showing Powell’s “incompetence.”