Trump thanks Russian President and Saudi Crown Prince on oil deal

Trump hailed the agreement as “great deal for all”. (Representational image) Trump hailed the agreement as “great deal for all”. (Representational image)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud for their deal along with other oil producing countries to calm global energy markets, the White House said.

Trump spoke with the two leaders over phone. In separate readouts of the call, the White House said Trump welcomed the commitment by Russia and Saudi Arabia to return oil production to levels consistent with global energy and financial market stability.

Trump, during his phone call, thanked them for working with each other, and other oil producing states to calm global energy markets, the White House said. The top oil-producing countries on Sunday agreed to reduce output in order to boost prices that went down due to the new coronavirus crisis and a Russia-Saudi price war.

Trump hailed the agreement as “great deal for all”. In a tweet, Trump said, “The big Oil Deal with OPEC Plus is done. This will save hundreds of thousands of energy jobs in the United States. I would like to thank and congratulate President Putin of Russia and King Salman of Saudi Arabia. I just spoke to them from the Oval Office. Great deal for all!”

