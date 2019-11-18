Toggle Menu
Trump tells North Korea’s Kim Jong Un that Biden isn’t a ‘rabid dog’https://indianexpress.com/article/world/trump-tells-north-koreas-kim-jong-un-that-biden-isnt-a-rabid-dog-6125199/

Trump tells North Korea’s Kim Jong Un that Biden isn’t a ‘rabid dog’

Trump’s tweet on Sunday came hours after North Korea ruled out any denuclearization talks with the U.S. unless Washington lifts what were termed “hostile policies” against the regime, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

trump-kim jong un, joe biden rabid dog, us-north korea relations, us democrats, world news, indian express
President Donald Trump with Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, after crossing into the South Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, June 30, 2019. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

Written by Ros Krasny

President Donald Trump addressed Kim Jong Un on Twitter, saying that Democrat Joe Biden isn’t a “rabid dog” as recently dubbed by state media in Pyongyang, but urging North Korea to “act quickly” to sign a nuclear deal with the U.S.

Trump’s tweet on Sunday came hours after North Korea ruled out any denuclearization talks with the U.S. unless Washington lifts what were termed “hostile policies” against the regime, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

KCNA last week said of Biden, the former vice president, that he “must be beaten to death with a stick, before it is too late.” Nonetheless, Trump concluded his tweet with a breezy, “See you soon!”

Advertising

“Joe Biden may be Sleepy and Very Slow, but he is not a ‘rabid dog,”’ Trump said Sunday in a tweet to Kim.

There are currently no announced plans for a meeting between the two leaders, who’ve met three times since June 2018 — in Singapore, in Vietnam, and most recently in June, when the pair met at the Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas.

Pyongyang last week blamed U.S.-South Korean military drills “as a main factor of screwing up tensions” and reminded Washington that leader Kim has given the U.S. a year-end deadline to reduce sanctions or “face a greater threat.”

On Sunday, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in Bangkok that Washington and Seoul “have jointly decided to postpone this month’s combined flying training event” after “close consultation and careful consideration.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android