scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Trump team eyes Nov 14 for 2024 presidential bid announcement- Axios

The former president on Thursday teased a strong possibility of a comeback during a rally in Iowa.

Former President Donald Trump reacts to a supporter during a rally, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Sioux City, Iowa. (AP Photo)

Former US President Donald Trump’s inner circle is discussing announcing the launch of a 2024 presidential campaign on Nov 14, Axios reported on Friday, citing three sources familiar with the discussions.

Trump is conflicted on the timing, the report said, adding that the date is not certain.

The former president on Thursday teased a strong possibility of a comeback during a rally in Iowa.

Also Read |Joe Biden appeals to young voters in US West as midterms near

“And now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...Premium
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...
Remembering Ela Bhatt, founder of SEWA, teacher, mentor, activistPremium
Remembering Ela Bhatt, founder of SEWA, teacher, mentor, activist
How Haryana is winning the fight against stubble burningPremium
How Haryana is winning the fight against stubble burning
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 08:51:51 pm
Next Story

Chennai youths dance before bus for social media fame, get three-day ‘punishment’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement