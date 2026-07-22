Donald Trump reveals 200% tariff plan for generic medicines. Will India exports be hit?

The decision could hit India hard, as it is the largest exporter of generic drugs to the US.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJul 22, 2026 11:10 AM IST First published on: Jul 22, 2026 at 11:08 AM IST
President Donald TrumpUS President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump has announced steep tariffs on imported generic medicines, saying the move is meant to bring pharmaceutical manufacturing back to American soil, news agency PTI reported. The decision could hit India hard, as it is the largest exporter of generic drugs to the US.

What Trump announced

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that from 1 August, generic drugs entering the US would keep a zero per cent tariff for two years. After that, the tariff would rise to 100 per cent for a year, and then to 200 per cent from the third year onward.

US India tariff
(Photo: X/@realDonaldTrump)

Trump said the plan was meant to bring generic drug manufacturing back to the US, “with a penalty to those companies that decide not to build plant and equipment” within the time given.

He said the goal of the policy was to protect people in the United States, and that the existing approach to patented, branded and innovative drugs would remain unchanged.

Are Indian exports at risk?

India is often called the “pharmacy of the world” because of how widely it supplies generic medicines globally, PTI reported. In 2025, India exported pharmaceuticals worth $9.7 billion (roughly Rs 93,500 crore) to the US, making up 38 per cent of its total global pharma exports of $25.8 billion, according to a report by the Global Trade Research Initiative cited by PTI. Indian generic drugs are widely used to treat high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, infectious diseases and mental health conditions.

Story continues below this ad

The announcement triggered an immediate reaction on Dalal Street: India’s Nifty Pharma index fell nearly 2 per cent in early trade on Wednesday, while Reuters put the drop at 1.6 per cent as investors weighed the phased tariff structure. Shares of major exporters including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Lupin and Aurobindo Pharma fell by up to around 2-2.5 per cent.

Most Read
1US-Iran War News Highlights| ‘No interest in talks with Tehran’: Trump says US will hit Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain ‘soon’
2What Columbia University’s ‘return to US’ advisory means for Indian students
3What’s in Trump’s approved 30-year nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia
4US-Iran War News Live Updates: US completes 11th night of strikes against Iran as IRGC vows operation continues
5Indian-origin scientist resigns from California’s Salk Institute after sexual misconduct allegations
6Who is Kanishka Narayan? Indian-origin MP named UK’s first AI Minister
Also read Amid new US tariff plan, Centre bars import of goods using forced labour

The broader market slipped too, with the Nifty 50 down 0.41 per cent and the BSE Sensex down 0.5 per cent, further weighed by rising crude oil prices linked to the widening Middle East conflict, Reuters reported.

However, brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes the tariff plan is unlikely to seriously hurt Indian drugmakers.Tushar Manudhane, senior vice president and institutional research analyst for healthcare at the brokerage, said many Indian pharma firms operate through US-based subsidiaries, meaning tariffs would apply to the lower transfer price at which products enter the US rather than the final retail price. “The tariff is presumably at pricing at which it enters US market,” he said, according to ANI.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments