Trump sues IRS, Treasury Department for $10 billion over tax return leak

US President Donald Trump has sued the Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department for $10 billion, alleging they failed to prevent the illegal disclosure of his tax returns to media outlets in 2019 and 2020.

By: Reuters
3 min readJan 30, 2026 10:48 AM IST
The lawsuit follows the conviction of Charles Littlejohn, who was sentenced to five years in prison for the unauthorised disclosures.Donald Trump has sued the IRS and Treasury Department for $10 billion, alleging negligence that allowed an IRS contractor to leak his tax returns to the media. (AP/PTI)
Make us preferred source on Google

US President Donald Trump on Thursday sued the Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department for $10 billion over the disclosure of his tax returns to the media in 2019 and 2020.

In a complaint filed in Miami federal court, Trump, his adult sons, and his namesake company said the agencies failed to take “mandatory precautions” to prevent former IRS contractor Charles ‍Littlejohn from ⁠leaking their tax returns to “leftist media outlets”, including the New York Times and ProPublica.

The plaintiffs said they suffered “significant and irreparable harm” to their reputations and financial interests, and may seek punitive damages because the leaks were either willful or resulted from gross negligence.
Thursday’s lawsuit puts Trump in the unusual position of suing government agencies ​that are part of the Executive Branch, which he leads.

The ‌IRS is part of the Treasury Department. Neither agency immediately responded to requests for comment after business hours.

Scott Bessent, the Treasury Secretary and acting IRS commissioner, is ​not a defendant. Other plaintiffs include Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and the Trump Organization.

Trump has filed several large lawsuits

President Trump has filed many lawsuits in his personal capacity, often for large sums and as a result of reporting by various media, since winning a second White House term in 2024.

He sued the New York Times and book publisher Penguin Random House for $15 billion over articles and a book he said were intended to undermine his election ‌prospects in 2024.

Story continues below this ad

Trump is separately seeking $10 billion from the Wall Street Journal over an article discussing a birthday greeting for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, and $10 billion from the BBC ‌over its editing of a speech preceding the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the US Capitol.

Alejandro Brito, a Florida-based lawyer, filed or helped file all of these ‌lawsuits, as well as the lawsuit against the IRS and Treasury Department. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment after business hours.

IRS Contractor pleaded guilty, was sentenced to prison

In Thursday’s ‍complaint, Trump and ⁠the other ​plaintiffs said the New York Times published at least eight articles, and ProPublica published at least 50 articles, based on Littlejohn’s disclosures.

The leaks “caused plaintiffs reputational and ⁠financial harm, public embarrassment, unfairly tarnished their business reputations, portrayed them in ⁠a false light and negatively affected President Trump, and the other plaintiffs’ public standing,” according to the complaint.

Story continues below this ad

Prosecutors charged Littlejohn in September 2023 with leaking tax records of Trump and thousands of other wealthy Americans to the media, ‌saying he was motivated by a political agenda.

Littlejohn, 40, pleaded guilty the following month to disclosing income tax return information without authorization, and was sentenced in ‌January 2024 to five years in prison.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
ajit pawar and sharad pawar
NCP factions were ready for a Feb 8 merger announcement, process remains ‘on course’
RTI Act, Economic Survey 2025-26, Budget session, Economic survey, Narendra Modi, macroeconomic fundamentals, Indian economic growth, Indian economy, Indian express news, current affairs
‘Act never intended as a tool for idle curiosity’: Economic Survey calls for re-examination of RTI Act
Daldal Movie Review: The film stars Bhumi Pednekkar in the lead role.
Daldal Review: Bhumi Pednekkar comes off far too morose in serial killer thriller series
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Mahatma Gandhi in Freedom at Midnight.
How Nikkhil Advani's Freedom at Midnight uses Mahatma Gandhi assassination not as a polarising event, but a unifying one
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
achaar, indian pickles, pickles, varities of achaar
More than just a side dish: From spicy mango wedges to treacly berries, exploring varieties of pickles that define Indian cuisine
The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia.
Apple posts most profitable quarter ever as iPhone sales surge
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Michael Nobbs, the dosa-loving hockey coach who made India one of the fitness teams, passes away
FILE PHOTO: Former India hockey coach Michael Nobbs passed away on THursday aged 72.
Apple posts most profitable quarter ever as iPhone sales surge
The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia.
Athena: Inside Nasa’s fastest-ever supercomputer powering Artemis II
Its processing power will allow engineers to model spacecraft performance, analyse risks, and hone mission details well before astronauts set foot on a spacecraft bound for the Moon. (Image: Nasa)
How Airtel customers can activate Adobe Express Premium for free
The user will be able to access 250 generative AI credits every month, premium image and video templates, over 200 million Adobe Stock photos and videos, and over 30,000 fonts. (Image: Express Image)
More than just a side dish: From spicy mango wedges to treacly berries, exploring varieties of pickles that define Indian cuisine
achaar, indian pickles, pickles, varities of achaar
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
Mumbai taxi driver
‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’
Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle
'Money is replaceable, love isn't': The emotional journey of a pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia
Despite several people suggesting they adopt another dog instead, the couple stood their ground
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement