Trump speaks to PM Modi, says US Ambassador to India

US President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, informed the US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in a post on X.

This comes days after President Trump extended Republic Day greetings to India wherein he had said, “On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day.”

President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. STAY TUNED… pic.twitter.com/IFcxrJj04m — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) February 2, 2026

The US president mentioned about world’s oldest and largest democracies and said, “The United States and India share a historic bond as the world’s oldest and largest democracies.”

Trump posts India Gate image

Earlier, President Trump posted an image of India Gate on his social media platform Truth Social and wrote, “India’s beautiful Triumphal Arch. Ours will be the greatest of them all!”

Trump invites PM Modi to ‘Board of Peace’

Trump had also invited PM Modi to be part of the ‘Board of Peace’ which is poised to work towards bringing lasting peace to Gaza. The US president sent a letter to PM Modi in this regard which was shared on X by Ambassador Gor.

In the letter, Trump wrote that it is his honour to invite PM Modi to join him in an effort to solidify peace in the Middle East and take up a new approach to resolve global conflict.

The US president, in the letter wrote, “It is my Great Honor to invite you, as Prime Minister of the Republic of India, to join me in a critically historic and Magnificent effort to solidify Peace in the Middle East and, at the same time, to embark on a bold new approach to resolving Global Conflict!”