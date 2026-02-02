Bajaj
Trump speaks to PM Modi, says US Ambassador to India

The US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor informed in a post on X that President Trump interacted with PM Modi on Monday.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readFeb 2, 2026 10:16 PM IST First published on: Feb 2, 2026 at 09:34 PM IST
trump modiPM Modi in talks with US President Donald Trump. (File Photo)

US President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, informed the US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in a post on X.

This comes days after President Trump extended Republic Day greetings to India wherein he had said, “On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day.”

The US president mentioned about world’s oldest and largest democracies and said, “The United States and India share a historic bond as the world’s oldest and largest democracies.”

Trump posts India Gate image

Earlier, President Trump posted an image of India Gate on his social media platform Truth Social and wrote, “India’s beautiful Triumphal Arch. Ours will be the greatest of them all!”

Trump invites PM Modi to ‘Board of Peace’

Trump had also invited PM Modi to be part of the ‘Board of Peace’ which is poised to work towards bringing lasting peace to Gaza. The US president sent a letter to PM Modi in this regard which was shared on X by Ambassador Gor.

In the letter, Trump wrote that it is his honour to invite PM Modi to join him in an effort to solidify peace in the Middle East and take up a new approach to resolve global conflict.

The US president, in the letter wrote, “It is my Great Honor to invite you, as Prime Minister of the Republic of India, to join me in a critically historic and Magnificent effort to solidify Peace in the Middle East and, at the same time, to embark on a bold new approach to resolving Global Conflict!”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

