‘They know I’ll win in 2024’: Trump slams US Capitol riot panel’s recommendations as ‘partisan’

Former US President Donal Trump Monday accused US House lawmakers of recommending “fake charges” against him as part of an attempt to stop him from running for the White House in future, reported news agencies.

“This whole business of prosecuting me is just like impeachment was — a partisan attempt to sideline me and the Republican Party,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

In a statement on the alternative social media platform, Trump wrote: “These folks don’t get it that when they come after me, people who love freedom rally around me. It strengthens me. What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger. Americans know that I pushed for 20,000 troops to prevent violence on Jan. 6, and that I went on television and told everyone to go home.”

“The people understand that the Democratic Bureau of Investigation, the DBI, are out to keep me from running for president because they know I’ll win and that this whole business of persecuting me is just like impeachment was — a partisan attempt to sideline me and the Republican Party,” he added.

The 76-year-old businessman-turned-politician announced last month that he intends to run for the White House in 2024.

On Monday, the US House of Representatives panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol asked federal prosecutors to charge the former president with four crimes, including obstruction and insurrection, for the role he played in the unprecedented riots that saw right-wing protesters storm the Capitol with deadly weapons.

The panel, led by Democrats had interviewed over 1,000 witnesses and collected hundreds of thousands of documents before reaching the conclusion. Its request to the Justice Department is said to be the first time in history that Congress has referred a former president for criminal prosecution. The request, however, does not compel federal prosecutors to act.