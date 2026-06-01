Trump slams critics for ‘negatively chirping’ about progress of Iran talks

US President Donald Trump said that Iran is eager to reach an agreement and maintained that ongoing negotiations are progressing.

He also slammed the Democrats and “unpatriotic Republicans” for “negatively chirping” about the pace and direction of the talks, stating that it makes it harder for him to do his job properly.

“Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“But don’t the Dumocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively “chirping,” at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever. Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end – It always does,” he added.