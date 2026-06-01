Trump slams critics for ‘negatively chirping’ about progress of Iran talks

US President Donald Trump said that Iran is eager to reach an agreement and maintained that ongoing negotiations are progressing.
He also slammed the Democrats and “unpatriotic Republicans” for “negatively chirping” about the pace and direction of the talks, stating that it makes it harder for him to do his job properly.
“Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
“But don’t the Dumocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively “chirping,” at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever. Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end – It always does,” he added.
‘Lack of trust, contradictory US positions slowing diplomatic process,’ says Iran
Iran said that delays in the diplomatic process between Iran and the United States stem from a lack of trust, Washington’s contradictory positions and ongoing Israeli military operations in Lebanon.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that negotiations between the warring nations began amid “severe suspicion and mistrust” and that Washington was constantly changing views and putting forward “new or contradictory demands.”
“Negotiations have started amid severe suspicion and mistrust, and the exchange of messages is taking place in this atmosphere,” Baghaei said.
“The other party is constantly changing its views and putting forward new or contradictory demands… it is natural that this situation will prolong negotiations,” he added.
He further said that a ceasefire in Lebanon remained a key condition for Tehran to end the war with US.
“We insist that a ceasefire in Lebanon is an essential condition for any deal aimed at ending the war,” Baghaei said as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz instruct Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to strike targets in Beirut’s Dahiyeh district.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More