Trump vows ‘the show will go on’ following shooting at correspondents’ dinner; key highlights from press briefing

President Donald Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after an unspecified threat at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington (Photo/AP)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were on Saturday (Apr 25), escorted out of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner following a shooting incident near the venue in Washington.

The event, held at the Washington Hilton, was disrupted by a loud noise believed to be gunfire, prompting an immediate security response.

POTUS later addressed reporters at the White House and said that the suspect was armed with multiple weapons before the Secret Service seized him.

He further said, “I guess”, when asked if he was the intended target of the shooting.

Here are the key quotes: