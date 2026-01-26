Trump sends border czar Homan to Minnesota after killing of second US citizen by federal agents

A protester holds a sign reading "GET OUT" as law enforcement stand outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building on Saturday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he is sending White House border security czar Tom Homan to Minnesota after an outcry over the second fatal shooting of a US citizen by immigration agents in Minneapolis. The US president said that Homan will directly report to him.

“I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight. He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there. Tom is ‍tough ⁠but fair, and will report directly to me,” wrote Trump in a post on Truth Social.

In an interview to Wall Street Journal on Sunday, the US president said that his administration was reviewing the shooting in Minneapolis and suggested that there’s a possibility of withdrawing immigration enforcement officials from the area.

Federal agents deploy tear gas and other munitions into a crowd of people near the intersection of 27th Street and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis after a federal officer shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti. (AP)

Tom Homan’s role in Minnesota

“At some point we will leave. We’ve done, they’ve done a phenomenal job,” Trump told the WSJ in the interview without detailing the timeline of a potential exit of immigration enforcement officials.

Detailing the latest announcement of Homan being sent to Minnesota, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said the border czar would manage ​Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in the ‌state.

“Tom Homan will be managing ICE Operations on the ground in Minnesota to continue arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” she said.

DHS’ contradicting version

Leavitt further wrote, “In addition, Tom will coordinate with those leading investigations into the massive, widespread fraud that has resulted in billions of taxpayer dollars being stolen from law-abiding citizens in Minnesota.”

Tom Homan will be managing ICE Operations on the ground in Minnesota to continue arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. In addition, Tom will coordinate with those leading investigations into the massive, widespread fraud that has resulted in billions of… pic.twitter.com/pm552dhpxq — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 26, 2026

This comes after US immigration agents shot and killed 37-year-old US citizen Alex Pretti on Saturday. As per the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the incident has been characterized as an “attack” and that the federal agent fired in self-defence.

The DHS has claimed that Pretti had gun in his hand but the bystanders videos, which have been verified by several news organisations, contradicted the department’s account and showed Pretti holding a phone, not a gun, in his hand before agents wrestled him to the ground and shot him.