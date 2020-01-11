Trump sends birthday wishes to Kim Jong Un but nuclear talks still on hold

President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, on the North Korean side of the Demilitarized Zone at Panmunjom, June 30, 2019. (Photo: The New York Times) President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, on the North Korean side of the Demilitarized Zone at Panmunjom, June 30, 2019. (Photo: The New York Times)

North Korea has received US President Donald Trump’s birthday greetings to its leader Kim Jong Un, but will not return to the negotiation table, said a statement published on Saturday by state news agency KCNA.

While Kim could personally like Trump, he would not lead his country on the basis of personal feelings, Kim Kye Gwan, an adviser to the North Korean foreign ministry, said in the statement.

“Despite the leaders’ good relations, it is a mistake for the United States to expect a return to talks,” he added.

