Trump says US secretly moved 100 million barrels of oil past Iran. Reports suggest it wasn’t a secret

Donald Trump said the US had facilitated the movement of commercial vessels through the strategic waterway and suggested Iran was unaware of the operation. (AI-generated image)

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that the United States had secretly helped move more than 100 million barrels (roughly one-fifth of daily global oil consumption) of oil through the Strait of Hormuz without Iran’s knowledge, though reports suggest the operation had already been publicly disclosed weeks earlier.

Trump’s remarks appeared aimed at highlighting the US military’s role in safeguarding global energy supplies, but they also drew attention because details of the operation had surfaced in media reports weeks earlier.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said the US had facilitated the movement of commercial vessels through the strategic waterway and suggested Iran was unaware of the operation. According to Reuters, Trump said the effort involved ships travelling at night and without lights after US military action had degraded Iran’s ability to monitor maritime traffic.