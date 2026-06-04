‘We will get it and destroy it’: Trump says US will retrieve Iran’s enriched uranium after conflict ends

US President Donald Trump said that Washington plans to retrieve Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium once the conflict ends, which has been a major stumbling block in the negotiations between the warring nations.
He emphasised that even though accessing the nuclear material remains a significant challenge, Washington still intends to secure it.
“As far as getting it (enriched uranium) is very, the B-2 bombers did a job like nobody’s ever seen. In the night, with no moon, dead darkness, at 1:00 in the morning or so, they dropped those bombs. The biggest, just about as big a bomb as you can ever find,” Trump said on Wednesday.
The US president further stressed that he would seek to retrieve the material after the conflict ends, stating that he does not want to risk American personnel while fighting continues.
“Very hard to get that material, but I still nevertheless want it. And, I don’t want to do it if we’re in conflict. I don’t want to put men in that kind of danger. I remember Jimmy Carter had some bad problems in Iran with the hostages. I don’t want to ever put our people in that kind of danger. But when it’s over, as of this moment, it’s agreed that we will go in with them. We will get it, and we will destroy it. It will be destroyed,” he added.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
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