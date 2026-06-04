‘We will get it and destroy it’: Trump says US will retrieve Iran’s enriched uranium after conflict ends

US President Donald Trump said that Washington plans to retrieve Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium once the conflict ends, which has been a major stumbling block in the negotiations between the warring nations.

He emphasised that even though accessing the nuclear material remains a significant challenge, Washington still intends to secure it.

“As far as getting it (enriched uranium) is very, the B-2 bombers did a job like nobody’s ever seen. In the night, with no moon, dead darkness, at 1:00 in the morning or so, they dropped those bombs. The biggest, just about as big a bomb as you can ever find,” Trump said on Wednesday.