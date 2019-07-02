Trump says tanks will be on display in Washington for July 4

Written by Michael D. Shear, Thomas Gibbons-Neff and John Ismay

President Donald Trump said Monday that the Pentagon would put military tanks on display on Thursday in Washington as part of his plans to turn the annual Fourth of July celebration in the nation’s capital into a salute to the country’s military prowess.

The tanks will join an airborne display of the nation’s firepower, including a flight of Air Force One over Washington and a performance by the Navy’s Blue Angel jets. Trump, who will be speaking at the celebration, has requested that the chiefs for the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines be standing next to him as aircraft from each of their services flies overhead and their respective hymns play on loudspeakers.

“It’ll be like no other, it’ll be special and I hope a lot of people come,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “We have some incredible equipment, military equipment on display — brand new. And we’re very proud of it.”

Trump said that “brand-new Abrams tanks” and “brand-new Sherman tanks” would be on display Thursday. The M1 Abrams tank was used during the Gulf War and is still in use by the military. The M4 Sherman was used by the United States during World War II and the Korean War, and is no longer in active service.

“You’ve got to be pretty careful with the tanks because the roads have a tendency not to like to carry heavy tanks,” Trump said, “so we have to put them in certain areas.”

Pentagon officials declined to comment Monday as they wrestled with how to accommodate the president’s tank request with only a few days left before the event. Among the logistical concerns was how to transport tanks that weigh more than 60 tons into the popular downtown area where tourists gather to see the monuments.

Moving and guarding the tanks would require staffing at a time that many troops are at home for the holiday. Also a problem: The Memorial Bridge, which spans the Potomac River and connects the Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial, might not be able to hold the weight.

One group not happy about the idea? The City Council for the District of Columbia, which posted on Twitter: “We have said it before, and we’ll say it again: Tanks, but no tanks.”

The inclusion of tanks, which was first reported by The Washington Post, would help transform the capital city’s annual event — a nonpartisan day of entertainment — into the kind of military celebration the president has long wanted.

After watching the Bastille Day parade in Paris in 2017, Trump said that “we may do something like that on July 4 in Washington down Pennsylvania Avenue.” He later raised the idea of a military parade on Veterans Day, but abandoned it in the face of opposition from city officials and a price tag of more than $90 million.

But the president’s decision to play a starring role in this year’s Fourth of July events may give him another chance to preside over a display of the nation’s military might in front of a sprawling crowd.

Trump is scheduled to deliver a speech Thursday evening from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, becoming the first president in decades to participate in the annual event honoring the nation’s birthday. Trump announced the speech via tweet in February.

“We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4,” the president tweeted. “It will be called ‘A Salute To America’ and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!”

Critics of the president say his involvement amounts to a partisan hijacking of the Fourth of July event for his own political purposes.

“He’s taking an American, a national holiday and making it about himself. And that is fundamentally wrong,” said Rep. Gerald E. Connolly, D-Va., whose constituents live just a short drive from downtown Washington and the site of the Fourth of July celebration.

Connolly said some of his constituents who normally celebrate in Washington may choose to attend parades and fireworks in other parts of the metropolitan area this year.

Washingtonian Magazine offered some suggestions in an article titled, “Avoid Trump’s Fireworks This Fourth of July and Celebrate in These Small Towns Instead.” Among the options they offered: Marching bands, pie-eating contests and weenie roasts in a half-dozen cities well outside Washington.

But supporters of the president scoffed at the idea that Trump’s involvement is a reason for concern. Newt Gingrich, a former House speaker and vocal Trump booster, said the president should have the right to celebrate the Fourth of July as he sees fit.

“What kind of idiot do you have to be to complain that the president wants to celebrate the founding of our country,” Gingrich said, adding he support’s the idea of having tanks and other military vehicles at the celebration to honor the country’s military.

“Other than the fact they have to pay to fix the streets, who cares?” Gingrich said.

Washington has hosted a Fourth of July celebration on the National Mall for decades, often bringing musicians and other entertainers for a performance at the Capitol before a fireworks display that explodes in the skies over the Washington Monument. A parade down Constitution Avenue takes place in the afternoon.

The parade will include marching bands, fife and drum corps, floats, military units, giant balloons and drill teams, according to the department of interior, which oversees the events.

This year’s concert will be hosted by John Stamos, who starred in ABC’s “Full House” sitcom. The entertainment will include appearances by singer Carole King, and performances by the cast of the Broadway musical “Beautiful.” Big Bird, Elmo and Grover — of “Sesame Street” fame — will also be performing, officials said.

Fireworks have been part of the event for decades. This year’s celebration will include a longer fireworks show after two fireworks companies offered their services for free, a donation that officials said is worth about $750,000.

This year, the day’s event’s will also include the president’s “Salute to America,” a speech he will deliver after the parade and before the start of the entertainment at the Capitol.

“Salute to America will honor each of the nation’s five service branches with music, military demonstrations, multiple flyovers including a flight demonstration by the Blue Angels and much more,” the Interior Department announced on its website last week.

“Our colleagues from the Department of Defense will be providing a one-of-a-kind music and air power experience including a flight demonstration from the Blue Angels,” the announcement on the website said.

The FAA said it will suspend normal operations at Reagan National Airport during the president’s remarks and the flyovers by the military aircraft. They will also close the airspace over the capital during the fireworks displays.

Such airspace closures, which disrupt normal flight operations, happen occasionally, officials said. A similar closure took place when historic planes took part in a flyover of the National Mall in 2015.

City officials said traffic on the roads in Washington is likely to be snarled throughout the day thanks to numerous road closures.