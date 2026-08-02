Trump calls off fresh attacks on Iran, says peace deal agreed with Tehran

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said a peace deal was agreed with Tehran and that he would hold off fresh strikes on Iran.

In the social media message, the US President said that the fresh deal “would include the immediate, complete, and total opening of the Hormuz Strait, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat.”

“We have just been asked by Iran and other Middle Eastern Countries to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to. This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat,” Trump said on Truth Social.