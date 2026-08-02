Trump calls off fresh attacks on Iran, says peace deal agreed with Tehran

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said a peace deal was agreed with Tehran and that he would hold off fresh strikes on Iran.
In the social media message, the US President said that the fresh deal “would include the immediate, complete, and total opening of the Hormuz Strait, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat.”
“We have just been asked by Iran and other Middle Eastern Countries to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to. This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat,” Trump said on Truth Social.
The President’s remarks comes amid weeks of relentless strikes on Iran, which was met with retaliation from Tehran which targeted American military assets in the Gulf region.
Trump said he cancelled the attack on Iran following a request by Tehran and the West Asian partners, adding that “the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran” was dependent on the country “rapidly making a deal”.
He added that Israel has agreed to join the US in the commitment to try to complete the agreement with Iran that would bring about an end to the war.
There was no immediate response from the Iranian side. Meanwhile, Iranian top military commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya brigade said the Middle East nations should reconsider their partnership with the US.
On Saturday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had raised concerns about Washington potentially escalating the conflict with Iran in a phone call with Trump.
According to an Axios report, the Saudis were concerned that if the US targets Iran’s energy infrastructure or carries out massive strikes on infrastructure facilities, Tehran could retaliate by carrying out attacks on energy infrastructure in Saudi and Gulf nations.
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