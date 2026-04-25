Trump teases Iran deal: ‘They’re making an offer’ amid Islamabad diplomacy push

Trump says Iran may offer deal before Pakistan talks, as US maintains blockade and sets conditions on uranium and regional shipping routes.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 25, 2026 03:28 PM IST
Trump says Iran may make an offer ahead of fresh talks in Pakistan, with the US maintaining its blockade and insisting on strict nuclear conditions.Trump says Iran may make an offer ahead of fresh talks in Pakistan, with the US maintaining its blockade and insisting on strict nuclear conditions. (File Photo)
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US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Iran is planning to make an offer to meet US demands, news agency Reuters reported. He spoke as peace talks were expected to resume in Pakistan. “They’re making an offer, and we’ll have to see,” Trump said in a phone interview. He added that he does not yet know what the offer will be.

Trump has insisted that any deal must include Iran giving up its enriched uranium. He also said oil traffic should be allowed to move freely through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump says worried about leadership in Iran

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to leave on Saturday for Islamabad to hold talks with an Iranian team, according to Reuters. Donald Trump said on Thursday that he was worried about who was leading Iran. US officials believe the leadership is divided.

On Friday, when asked who the US was speaking to, Trump said: “I don’t want to say that, but we are dealing with the people who are in charge now.” He did not give any names.

Reuters earlier reported that Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was expected in Islamabad on Friday to discuss plans to restart peace talks with the US.

Donald Trump has said the US military will keep a blockade on Iran’s ports until a deal is reached.

When asked what is needed to lift the blockade, Trump said, “I would have to answer that later. I need to see what they are offering.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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