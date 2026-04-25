Trump teases Iran deal: ‘They’re making an offer’ amid Islamabad diplomacy push

Trump says Iran may make an offer ahead of fresh talks in Pakistan, with the US maintaining its blockade and insisting on strict nuclear conditions. (File Photo)

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Iran is planning to make an offer to meet US demands, news agency Reuters reported. He spoke as peace talks were expected to resume in Pakistan. “They’re making an offer, and we’ll have to see,” Trump said in a phone interview. He added that he does not yet know what the offer will be.

Trump has insisted that any deal must include Iran giving up its enriched uranium. He also said oil traffic should be allowed to move freely through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump says worried about leadership in Iran

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to leave on Saturday for Islamabad to hold talks with an Iranian team, according to Reuters. Donald Trump said on Thursday that he was worried about who was leading Iran. US officials believe the leadership is divided.