Trump says he ‘may’ talk to Kim Jong Un this weekend

President Donald Trump said he “may” talk to Kim Jong Un this weekend after North Korean state media on Saturday reported the leader’s first appearance in weeks.

“We’ll have something to say about it at the appropriate time,” Trump told reporters in a transcript of his remarks released by the White House. He declined to comment further.

Trump said he will be going to Camp David this weekend to have meetings and phone calls with some foreign leaders.

Kim attended the May Day opening of a fertilizer factory, state media said, breaking an almost three-week absence from public events that prompted questions about his health.

