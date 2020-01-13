Follow Us:
Monday, January 13, 2020

Trump says he ‘couldn’t care less’ if Iran agrees to negotiate

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien told "Fox News Sunday" the Trump administration's "maximum pressure campaign" was working, adding "Iran is being choked off, and Iran is going to have no other choice but to come to the table."

By: Reuters | Washington | Published: January 13, 2020 7:46:45 am
trump iran, donald trump on iran, US iran relations, us airstrikes on iran US President Donald Trump cited O’Brien’s interview and wrote: “Actually, I couldn’t care less if they negotiate.”

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday he does not care if Iran agrees to negotiate with the United States after a senior adviser earlier suggested the Islamic Republic would have no choice but to agree to talks.

In a Twitter post later on Sunday, Trump cited O’Brien’s interview and wrote: “Actually, I couldn’t care less if they negotiate. Will be totally up to them but, no nuclear weapons and ‘don’t kill your protesters.'” A spokesman for O’Brien did not immediately comment.

