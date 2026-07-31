Trump says ‘Board of Peace’ has reached agreement for disarmament of Hamas

It was unclear whether Hamas and Israel were part of the agreement. Neither party has commented on the announcement.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readJul 31, 2026 05:07 AM IST First published on: Jul 31, 2026 at 04:56 AM IST
Trump on iran warPresident Donald Trump speaks at the United States. (Photo: AP)

 US President Donald Trump said on Thursday his so-called “Board of Peace” reached an agreement for the complete disarmament of Palestinian Hamas militants and other armed groups in Gaza.

In a post on Truth Social, ⁠Trump ​cast it as a “major milestone in the implementation of the Trump 20-Point Plan” to end Israel’s war in Gaza.

Trump said the ​deal ​would be carried out ⁠in phases, with Israeli forces withdrawing as disarmament proceeds and an International ‌Stabilization Force working with a new Palestinian police force to secure the enclave. He thanked mediators Egypt, Qatar and Turkey.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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