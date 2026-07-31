Trump says ‘Board of Peace’ has reached agreement for disarmament of Hamas

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday his so-called “Board of Peace” reached an agreement for the complete disarmament of Palestinian Hamas militants and other armed groups in Gaza.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump cast it as a “major milestone in the implementation of the Trump 20-Point Plan” to end Israel’s war in Gaza.
Today, the Board of Peace reached a HISTORIC agreement for the COMPLETE DISARMAMENT of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 30, 2026
A monumental step toward lasting PEACE and SECURITY. pic.twitter.com/RYUKUdrwIJ
Trump said the deal would be carried out in phases, with Israeli forces withdrawing as disarmament proceeds and an International Stabilization Force working with a new Palestinian police force to secure the enclave. He thanked mediators Egypt, Qatar and Turkey.
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