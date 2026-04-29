Trump recalls his mother ‘had a crush’ on King Charles; ‘he’s so cute’

US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday (Apr 29), jokingly recalled that his Scottish-born mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, had a “crush” on King Charles.
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He said that his mother “loved the royal family” and admired Queen Elizabeth II.
“Any time the Queen was involved in the ceremony or anything, my mother would be glued to the television,” he said.
POTUS said that she and was “glued to the television” whenever the Queen appeared on the screen.
“And should say, ‘Look, Donald, how beautiful that is,'” Trump exclaimed.
He then said, “I also remember her saying, very clearly, ‘Charles, look, young Charles. He’s so cute'”.
“My mother, my mother, had a crush on Charles. Can you believe it? Amazing. How I wonder what she’s thinking right now,” the US president added.
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His remarks came during an official ceremony on the White House South Lawn, to welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla, who are on a state visit to the US.
Trump, during his speech, also spoke about his family’s Scottish roots, highlighting that his mother was born in Stornoway in the Outer Hebrides and moved to the United States when she was 19-years-old.
The US president also hailed Elizabeth, who died in the year 2022, as a “very, very special woman who is very greatly missed on both sides of that mighty Atlantic.”
Trump claims King Charles agrees Iran cannot have nuclear weapon
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Trump also took a brief political detour, touching on the US-Israeli war with Iran, a situation that emerged as a primary point of contention between Washington and London, stating that King Charles agreed that Tehran must not have a nuclear weapon.
“We’re doing a little Middle East work right now,” Trump said, “and we’re doing very well.”
“We have militarily defeated that particular opponent, and we’re never going to let that opponent ever — Charles agrees with me even more than I do — we’re never going to let that opponent have a nuclear weapon,” he added.
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