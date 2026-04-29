Trump recalls his mother ‘had a crush’ on King Charles; ‘he’s so cute’

Britain's King Charles III toasts with President Donald Trump during a State Dinner with first lady Melania Trump and Queen Camilla in the East Room of the White House State Dinner (AP)

US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday (Apr 29), jokingly recalled that his Scottish-born mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, had a “crush” on King Charles.

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He said that his mother “loved the royal family” and admired Queen Elizabeth II.

“Any time the Queen was involved in the ceremony or anything, my mother would be glued to the television,” he said.

POTUS said that she and was “glued to the television” whenever the Queen appeared on the screen.

“And should say, ‘Look, Donald, how beautiful that is,'” Trump exclaimed.

He then said, “I also remember her saying, very clearly, ‘Charles, look, young Charles. He’s so cute'”.