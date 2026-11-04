‘Good job’ Democrats, ‘VETO’ hat, Iran threat: Trump’s wild swings today

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Congratulating Democrats, a ‘veto’ threat and blaming Iran for Republican’s loss. This is how US President Donald Trump reacted on Tuesday evening as he gave interviews and posted on his Truth Social platform shortly after Republicans’ major upset in US Midterm Elections.
Trump’s Republican lost both the Senate and the House of Representatives, giving way for Democrats in key Republican strongholds. Trump’s immediate reaction after the initial setback was that of a denial.
“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump posted on Truth Social, shortly after the initial trends started pouring in.
He told The New York Times that he was “absolutely willing” to accept the results and prepared to work with Democrats.
“We’ll, you know, look forward to working with them. We’ll probably work something out,” he told The Times in a telephonic interview.
He, however, blamed Republican losses on the fact that he was not on the ballot and defended his decision to go to war with Iran.
The Republican party suffered a major upset as the Democrats were leading in 53 seats out of 100 in the Senate race and was inching towards the halfway mark with 214 seats.
Soon after, Trump went into a retaliatory mode.
In an interview with Fox News, the President said he would veto the legislation sent by Democrats if he considers them “insane”.
“They’ll send over things that are insane, and I’ll veto them,” he said. “And after a couple of months of vetoes, they’ll call and they’ll say, ‘How do we get this stuff done?’ And we’ll work together.”
In a separate social media post, he also posted an image of a hat that read “VETO”. Though the post didn’t elaborate on what he meant, it triggered a speculation on whether he would use Presidential discretion to rule down legislation pushed by the Democrats.
President Donald Trump said Iran played a role in Republicans’ losses in the midterm elections even as he acknowledged that the war in West Asia was “partly to blame for Republican losses”.
In an interview to The Wall Street Journal, he said he didn’t regret launching the war on Iran. The US casualties, the spendings on war and the shooting inflation driven by energy crisis.
“Iran was a piece of it,” he told The Wall Street Journal when asked whether the war contributed to Republicans’ upset. He added: “I don’t think about it. I did the right thing. I would have done it again.”
Trump, however, denied any changes in his administration despite Republican loss. He also expressed US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who led the war effort in the Middle East, saying, “I think he’s terrific actually.”
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