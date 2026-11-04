‘Good job’ Democrats, ‘VETO’ hat, Iran threat: Trump’s wild swings today

Congratulating Democrats, a ‘veto’ threat and blaming Iran for Republican’s loss. This is how US President Donald Trump reacted on Tuesday evening as he gave interviews and posted on his Truth Social platform shortly after Republicans’ major upset in US Midterm Elections.

Trump’s Republican lost both the Senate and the House of Representatives, giving way for Democrats in key Republican strongholds. Trump’s immediate reaction after the initial setback was that of a denial.

“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump posted on Truth Social, shortly after the initial trends started pouring in.