Trump and Putin hold phone call, discuss Iran’s nuclear program, ceasefire

US President Donald Trump held a phone call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that lasted for more than an hour and a half and said that he discussed Iran war and a possible ceasefire in Ukraine.

“We ​had a good talk, I’ve ​known him a long time. Talked about Ukraine, Iran with Putin. I suggested bit of a ceasefire in Ukraine,” Trump said, Reuters reported.

While speaking to reporters after meeting with astronauts from the Artemis ​II mission in the Oval Office, Trump said, “And ⁠I think he might do that,” referring to Putin announcing Ukraine ceasefire. The US president then asked reporters for confirmation if the Russian president had announced the ceasefire.