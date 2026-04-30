Trump and Putin hold phone call, discuss Iran’s nuclear program, ceasefire

US President Donald Trump held a phone call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that lasted for more than an hour and a half and said that he discussed Iran war and a possible ceasefire in Ukraine.
“We had a good talk, I’ve known him a long time. Talked about Ukraine, Iran with Putin. I suggested bit of a ceasefire in Ukraine,” Trump said, Reuters reported.
While speaking to reporters after meeting with astronauts from the Artemis II mission in the Oval Office, Trump said, “And I think he might do that,” referring to Putin announcing Ukraine ceasefire. The US president then asked reporters for confirmation if the Russian president had announced the ceasefire.
According to Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, Putin and Trump’s “friendly, frank and businesslike” discussion on Tehran and that Moscow offered to help resolve the Iran’s nuclear programme conflict. Putin said that he supports Washington’s decision to extend the ceasefire with Iran, making room for more negotiations, Bloomberg reported.
Trump confirmed the development and said, “Putin would like to be of help,” on the issue of Iran’s enriched uranium which has made the US-Iran negotiations stalemate. However, the US president responded saying, “I said I’d much rather have you be involved with ending the war with Ukraine.”
However, Trump didn’t completely rule out the possibility of Iran shipping its uranium to Russia, but addressed the issue of Ukraine war and said he was more interested in resolving it, CNN reported.
Talking about Putin, the US president said, “I’ve known him a long time. I think he was ready to make a deal a while ago. I think some people made it difficult for him to make a deal.”
Story continues below this ad
Earlier, Trump told Axios that he would continue with Iran’s naval blockade until Tehran agrees to address its nuclear program. “The blockade is somewhat more effective than the bombing,” the Republican leader was quoted as saying.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More