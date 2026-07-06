‘Ready to help end Ukraine war’: Trump tells Putin in 90-minute call before NATO summit

Donald Trump also speaks to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy as diplomatic efforts resume ahead of key alliance meeting.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJul 6, 2026 05:03 AM IST First published on: Jul 6, 2026 at 04:56 AM IST
trump and putin Russia Ukraine talksUS President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump held a nearly 90-minute phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, offering to help find a solution to the Ukraine war, according to the Kremlin.

The call took place on Saturday, which coincided with US Independence Day, and came just days before Trump is due to attend a NATO summit in Turkey. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov described the conversation as “business-like and quite constructive”.

Ushakov said Trump “once again confirmed his readiness to work towards a rapid end to the fighting and find solutions to overcome the crisis”.

Trump speaks to Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he also spoke with Trump separately, signalling renewed diplomatic engagement from Washington with both sides of the conflict.

Donald trump
Trump’s remarks also came after European officials suggested that Moscow’s claim was intended to undermine ongoing peace efforts. (file photo)

Trump’s earlier attempts to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine have not led to any agreement so far. However, the latest round of calls suggests fresh efforts may be underway ahead of the NATO meeting.

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Russia claims gains, Ukraine rejects

During the call, Putin stressed the need for a “political and diplomatic resolution” that reflects Russia’s core positions, Ushakov said.

He also accused Ukraine and its European allies of trying to prolong and escalate the war, referring to Kyiv’s long-range strikes on Russian targets, including energy infrastructure.

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Putin told Trump that Russian forces were advancing on the battlefield and “liberating one locality after another”. Russian officials claimed their troops had taken control of the key eastern city of Kostiantynivka.

However, Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s military denied the claim, saying their forces still hold the city.

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The situation on the ground remains contested, even as diplomatic signals increase ahead of the NATO summit.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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