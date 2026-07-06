‘Ready to help end Ukraine war’: Trump tells Putin in 90-minute call before NATO summit

US President Donald Trump held a nearly 90-minute phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, offering to help find a solution to the Ukraine war, according to the Kremlin.

The call took place on Saturday, which coincided with US Independence Day, and came just days before Trump is due to attend a NATO summit in Turkey. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov described the conversation as “business-like and quite constructive”.

Ushakov said Trump “once again confirmed his readiness to work towards a rapid end to the fighting and find solutions to overcome the crisis”.

Trump speaks to Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he also spoke with Trump separately, signalling renewed diplomatic engagement from Washington with both sides of the conflict.

Trump’s remarks also came after European officials suggested that Moscow’s claim was intended to undermine ongoing peace efforts. (file photo)

Trump’s earlier attempts to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine have not led to any agreement so far. However, the latest round of calls suggests fresh efforts may be underway ahead of the NATO meeting.

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Russia claims gains, Ukraine rejects

During the call, Putin stressed the need for a “political and diplomatic resolution” that reflects Russia’s core positions, Ushakov said.

He also accused Ukraine and its European allies of trying to prolong and escalate the war, referring to Kyiv’s long-range strikes on Russian targets, including energy infrastructure.

Putin told Trump that Russian forces were advancing on the battlefield and “liberating one locality after another”. Russian officials claimed their troops had taken control of the key eastern city of Kostiantynivka.

However, Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s military denied the claim, saying their forces still hold the city.

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The situation on the ground remains contested, even as diplomatic signals increase ahead of the NATO summit.