Trump pushes Muslim leaders to join Abraham Accords after war with Iran ends

US President Donald Trump, during his conference call with the leaders of several Arab and Muslim-majority countries, urged them to normalise ties with Israel and sign peace agreements if a deal to end the war with Iran is achieved, Axios reported, citing two US officials with direct knowledge of the matter.
The US president, on Saturday (May 23), held a phone call with leaders of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain on the emerging deal with Iran.
Leaders, including UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, expressed support for the deal and pledged to back Trump even if the negotiations fail.
“They all said we are with you on this deal. And if it doesn’t work, we will be with you too,” Axios quoted a US official as saying.
POTUS reportedly told the leaders that he would call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next and expressed hope that he would also be on the same page in the near future.
He also stressed that after the war with Iran ends, he expects nations still not part of the Abraham Accords to normalise relations with Israel.
Leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Pakistan were reportedly surprised when Trump made the request.
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“There was silence on the line, and Trump joked and asked if they are still there,” one of the US officials said, according to Axios.
Later on Sunday, Trump put out a post on Truth Social and thanked Middle Eastern countries for their support and cooperation, adding that regional ties would be further strengthened through more nations joining the Abraham Accords.
“I would like to thank, thus far, all of the countries of the Middle East for their support and cooperation, which will be further enhanced and strengthened by their joining the Nations of the historic Abraham Accords,” Trump wrote.
Meanwhile, Trump on Monday said he has instructed negotiators “not to rush into a deal” with Iran, after reports suggested an agreement was close.
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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said negotiations were “proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner” but stressed that “both sides must take their time and get it right”.
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