Trump pushes Muslim leaders to join Abraham Accords after war with Iran ends

US President Donald Trump, during his conference call with the leaders of several Arab and Muslim-majority countries, urged them to normalise ties with Israel and sign peace agreements if a deal to end the war with Iran is achieved, Axios reported, citing two US officials with direct knowledge of the matter.

The US president, on Saturday (May 23), held a phone call with leaders of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain on the emerging deal with Iran.

Leaders, including UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, expressed support for the deal and pledged to back Trump even if the negotiations fail.