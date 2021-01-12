scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Must Read

Trump privately blamed ‘Antifa people’ for storming US Capitol – Axios

Trump, who has without evidence challenged the validity of Biden’s election win, initially praised his supporters but later condemned the violence.

By: Reuters | Washington | Updated: January 12, 2021 11:02:42 am
Parler social media, Parler app, Facebook restrictions, Twitter restrictions, Donald Trump mob protest, Donald Trump news, Facebook news, Twitter news,The storming of the Capitol building last week by Trump supporters delayed the certification of Biden’s election victory. (image source: Bloomberg)

U.S. President Donald Trump has privately blamed ‘Antifa people’ for storming the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, even though clear video and documentary evidence shows the rioters were overwhelmingly his supporters, Axios reported.

Trump made the remark in a 30-minute-plus phone call Monday morning with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Axios reported, citing a White House official and another source familiar with the call.

However, McCarthy told Trump in the call, which according to Axios was tense and aggressive at times, “It’s not Antifa, it’s MAGA. I know. I was there.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

McCarthy also advised Trump to call Joe Biden, meet with the president-elect and leave a welcome letter in the Resolute Desk for his successor, according to the report.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A representative of McCarthy was not immediately available for comment.

The storming of the Capitol building last week by Trump supporters delayed the certification of Biden’s election victory.

Trump, who has without evidence challenged the validity of Biden’s election win, initially praised his supporters but later condemned the violence.

Lawmakers were forced to flee as the building was mobbed by the president’s supporters, who overwhelmed security forces. Five people died in the violence, including one Capitol Police officer who was beaten as he tried to ward off the crowds.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 12: Latest News

Advertisement