Oil cools 13%, stocks zoom after Trump orders 5-day pause in strikes on Iran’s power plants

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures jumped 715 points, or 1.6%. S&P 500 futures rose 1.5%, and Nasdaq-100 futures added 1.6%.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readMar 23, 2026 05:55 PM IST First published on: Mar 23, 2026 at 05:36 PM IST
Trump, oil pricesEarlier, Donald Trump had said the US has “the capability to go far longer” than its projected four-to-five-week time frame for military operations against Iran. (file)

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he will order the military to postpone any strikes against Iranian power plants and energy ​infrastructure ​for five days which led to crude oil prices fall by over 13%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures jumped 715 points, or 1.6%. S&P 500 futures rose 1.5%, and Nasdaq-100 futures added 1.6%.

Before Trump’s comments, futures were pointing to more losses for equity markets as oil prices skyrocketed over uncertainty about when the Iran conflict would end.

The global oil benchmark, Brent crude, plunged more than 7% to trade below $99 a barrel, after having climbed up to $114 a barrel in the day, CNN reported. The US benchmark, WTI, also fell 8% to trade at $90 a barrel, which is around $10 below where it had been trading earlier in the day.

Trump’s comments briefly sent the price of the Brent crude oil benchmark down around 13% to fall below $100 a barrel. By 11:55 GMT, however, it was back around $105.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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