Trump shares picture of suspect under arrest: ‘Secret Service officers acted quickly and bravely’

Trump says suspect caught after White House dinner shooting, praises Secret Service action as panic briefly grips venue before evacuation.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readApr 26, 2026 08:42 AM IST
Trump said the suspect has been caught after a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, praising the Secret Service for a swift response. (Image via Truth Social @Donald J. Trump)Trump said the suspect has been caught after a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, praising the Secret Service for a swift response. (Image via Truth Social @Donald J. Trump)
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Soon after the shooting incident prompting a security ssituation at White House correspndent’s dinenr, US President Donald Trump shared a picture of the accused under arrest on Truth Social. He praised the quick action of the United States Secret Service ands said the suspect has been caught. 

In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump said officers acted ‘quickly and bravely’. He added that police will decide whether the event should continue.

People inside the hall said there was panic for a short time. Trump and his team were safely taken out of the venue, says the Associated Press. 

 

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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