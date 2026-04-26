Trump shares picture of suspect under arrest: ‘Secret Service officers acted quickly and bravely’

Trump said the suspect has been caught after a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, praising the Secret Service for a swift response. (Image via Truth Social @Donald J. Trump)

Soon after the shooting incident prompting a security ssituation at White House correspndent’s dinenr, US President Donald Trump shared a picture of the accused under arrest on Truth Social. He praised the quick action of the United States Secret Service ands said the suspect has been caught.

In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump said officers acted ‘quickly and bravely’. He added that police will decide whether the event should continue.

People inside the hall said there was panic for a short time. Trump and his team were safely taken out of the venue, says the Associated Press.