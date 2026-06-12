Trump credits Pakistan for helping avert US strikes on Iran: ‘A break at their request’

Trump's remarks about Pakistan are seen as an unexpected diplomatic victory at a time when Islamabad has been seeking to project itself as a regional stabiliser.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readUpdated: Jun 12, 2026 05:48 PM IST
US-Pakistan, iran war,Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir with US President Donald Trump at the White House. (Photo: X/@Incognito_qfs)
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US President Donald Trump on Thursday credited Pakistan and several Gulf states with helping avert planned American strikes on Iran, saying he had “given Iran a break at the request of Pakistan” as talks with Tehran advanced. Trump had declared the US would strike Iran “very hard” again on Thursday, but later said he was cancelling the strikes because negotiators had “just made a great settlement” with Iran.

Trump’s remarks about Pakistan are seen as an unexpected diplomatic victory at a time when Islamabad has been seeking to project itself as a regional stabiliser. The acknowledgement also underscores the growing role of middle powers in backchannel diplomacy, while any easing of US-Iran tensions could help stabilise global oil markets. For India, which depends heavily on Gulf crude imports, de-escalation would reduce the risk of supply disruptions and further spikes in fuel prices.

 

Diplomatic turnaround 

“We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran,” Trump declared while he opened an Oval Office event, hours after threatening on social media that the US would hit Iran “VERY HARD TONIGHT” and take “total control” of its oil and gas industries. 

Trump added that discussions and the final points of a proposed agreement had been approved “in both concept and great detail” by all parties, including the US, the UAE, Qatar, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Bahrain, Kuwait, Pakistan, Jordan and Egypt. 

Also Read | Iran says no deal yet after Trump claims ‘finalisation in days’, again

Pakistan’s pivotal role 

Trump especially credited Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s Prime Minister and Asim Munir, Chief of Defence Staff Field Marshal. He added that Islamabad was continuing efforts to persuade Tehran to reach an agreement. Saudi Arabia also persistently persuaded parties to return to “constructive negotiations sponsored by the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” alongside Qatar.

The development comes amid renewed efforts by Pakistan to position itself as a diplomatic player beyond South Asia.

Iran’s position 

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on state television that the deal is “mostly finalised”. He also added that contradictions on America’s behalf had caused turmoil in the process. The Foreign Ministry of Iran also mentioned that US attacks had “effectively rendered the ceasefire meaningless”, without officially abandoning it. 

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Strait of Hormuz blockade and oil threats 

Trump had earlier threatened to seize Kharg Island, through which 90 per cent of Iran’s oil exports pass. But later he expressed doubt. He told Fox News, “I don’t know that America has the stomach for it.”

Meanwhile, the US naval blockade remains in force. The US military confirmed that it had struck a merchant vessel in order to escape the blockade. The three Indian sailors who were killed in an earlier strike on a separate tanker drew condemnation from the International Maritime Organisation. 

 

Also Read | Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee struck down: For Indian professionals, why some damage may already have been done

Key sticking points remain 

Even though a ceasefire extension is to be formalised “over the next few days”, significant issues remain unresolved, like Iran’s nuclear program, control over the Strait of Hormuz, and the trajectory of Hezbollah in Lebanon. Netanyahu’s officials clarified that Israel is not a part of the emerging US-Iran agreement, signalling continued tensions. 

 (This article was curated by Seekriti Saha, who is an intern at The Indian Express)

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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