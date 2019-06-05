Donald Trump on Iran: Prepared to talk but there’s always a chance of military action

Toggle Menu
On the chances of military action, Trump said, "There's always a chance. Do I want to? No. I'd rather not. But there's always a chance."

US President Donald Trump said that he was prepared to talk to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani but that there was always a chance of US military action against the Islamic Republic.

“So Iran is a place that was extremely hostile when I first came into office,” Trump told British television station ITV. “They were a terrorist nation number one in the world at that time and probably maybe are today.”

When asked that was he prepared to talk to Rouhani, Trump said, “Yeah of course. I would much rather talk.”

