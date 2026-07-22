Trump approves nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia, a big win for the Kingdom

The deal will run for 30 years and is thought to be worth tens of billions of dollars.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readJul 22, 2026 06:56 AM IST First published on: Jul 22, 2026 at 06:56 AM IST
Trump Saudi ArabiaPresident Donald Trump meets Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

US President Donald Trump has formally approved an agreement with Saudi Arabia that will give the country a civilian nuclear programme and may allow uranium enrichment on its own soil, according to US officials cited by The Wall Street Journal.

The deal will run for 30 years and is thought to be worth tens of billions of dollars, the Journal reported. It is set up so that American companies take the lead role in building Saudi Arabia’s nuclear infrastructure, while other foreign firms are left out of the work, according to the Journal.

The agreement marks a major win for Saudi Arabia and could bring large profits for US firms, the Journal reported. At the same time, it is likely to raise concerns about the spread of nuclear technology in the Middle East, the newspaper noted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments