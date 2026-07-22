Trump approves nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia, a big win for the Kingdom

US President Donald Trump has formally approved an agreement with Saudi Arabia that will give the country a civilian nuclear programme and may allow uranium enrichment on its own soil, according to US officials cited by The Wall Street Journal.
The deal will run for 30 years and is thought to be worth tens of billions of dollars, the Journal reported. It is set up so that American companies take the lead role in building Saudi Arabia’s nuclear infrastructure, while other foreign firms are left out of the work, according to the Journal.
The agreement marks a major win for Saudi Arabia and could bring large profits for US firms, the Journal reported. At the same time, it is likely to raise concerns about the spread of nuclear technology in the Middle East, the newspaper noted.
This is a developing story and will be updated.