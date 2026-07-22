Trump approves nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia, a big win for the Kingdom

President Donald Trump meets Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

US President Donald Trump has formally approved an agreement with Saudi Arabia that will give the country a civilian nuclear programme and may allow uranium enrichment on its own soil, according to US officials cited by The Wall Street Journal.

The deal will run for 30 years and is thought to be worth tens of billions of dollars, the Journal reported. It is set up so that American companies take the lead role in building Saudi Arabia’s nuclear infrastructure, while other foreign firms are left out of the work, according to the Journal.