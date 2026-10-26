‘She never looked more beautiful’: Trump praises Nicki Minaj at Michigan rally

US President Donald Trump on Sunday welcomed rapper Nicki Minaj at a rally in Michigan and praised her appearance, remarking that part of her body was “hard to miss”. Minaj, 43, flew to the event in Port Huron with Trump on Air Force One and spoke for about two minutes in support of Republican candidates ahead of the midterm election. Trump told the crowd: “We love Nicki.”

During a speech that ran for nearly two hours, Trump talked about his earlier remarks on the backside of Republican Senator Jon Husted of Ohio. He said they were made “in fun” and that reports left out the fact that Husted played football. He then said he had never made that kind of remark about a man before, and moved on to make a similar joke about Minaj.