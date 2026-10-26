‘She never looked more beautiful’: Trump praises Nicki Minaj at Michigan rally

At a Michigan rally on October 25, Trump said Nicki Minaj's looks were "hard to miss" before the rapper spoke in support of Republican candidates ahead of the midterms.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readOct 26, 2026 12:59 PM IST First published on: Oct 26, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump helps Nicki Minaj to the stage during a campaign rally at McMorran Place Sports and Entertainment Center. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday welcomed rapper Nicki Minaj at a rally in Michigan and praised her appearance, remarking that part of her body was “hard to miss”. Minaj, 43, flew to the event in Port Huron with Trump on Air Force One and spoke for about two minutes in support of Republican candidates ahead of the midterm election. Trump told the crowd: “We love Nicki.”

During a speech that ran for nearly two hours, Trump talked about his earlier remarks on the backside of Republican Senator Jon Husted of Ohio. He said they were made “in fun” and that reports left out the fact that Husted played football. He then said he had never made that kind of remark about a man before, and moved on to make a similar joke about Minaj.

“I hope Nicki wasn’t insulted, but we love Nicki,” he said. “She’s been with us for a long time.” Later in the evening, after her speech, he said, “She never looked more beautiful” and called her “a very special person”.

What Minaj said

Minaj opened by leading the crowd in a chant of “We love Trump”. She told people in Michigan to “be a leader in this movement” and called the moment a “major turning point for our country”.

She also spoke against gender-affirming care for transgender children. “We want people to leave the children alone, leave them out of it,” she said. She ended by speaking to Trump directly: “If you run again, I will support you again.”

Who the rally backed

Trump and Minaj were there for two Republican candidates. Former Representative Mike Rogers is running for the US Senate against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. Representative John James is running for governor against Democrat Jocelyn Benson, the state’s Secretary of State, to replace Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Republicans are trying to resist analysts’ forecasts of a “blue wave” in the midterms.

Minaj and Trump so far

Minaj, who has called herself Trump’s “No. 1” fan, criticised his immigration policies during his first term. In his second term, she has sided with him and the Republican Party and has appeared with him at the Treasury Department’s “Trump Accounts” summit and at a White House Rose Garden lunch.

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President Donald Trump listens as Nicki Minaj speaks during a campaign rally at McMorran Place Sports and Entertainment Center. (Photo: AP)

Trump’s remarks came three months after he joked about Minaj “twerking” at the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. A gunman allegedly opened fire outside the initially planned dinner on April 25.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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