‘She never looked more beautiful’: Trump praises Nicki Minaj at Michigan rally

US President Donald Trump on Sunday welcomed rapper Nicki Minaj at a rally in Michigan and praised her appearance, remarking that part of her body was “hard to miss”. Minaj, 43, flew to the event in Port Huron with Trump on Air Force One and spoke for about two minutes in support of Republican candidates ahead of the midterm election. Trump told the crowd: “We love Nicki.”
During a speech that ran for nearly two hours, Trump talked about his earlier remarks on the backside of Republican Senator Jon Husted of Ohio. He said they were made “in fun” and that reports left out the fact that Husted played football. He then said he had never made that kind of remark about a man before, and moved on to make a similar joke about Minaj.
"I hope Nicki wasn’t insulted." President Trump makes a joke about Nicki Minaj’s backside during his Michigan campaign rally before quickly adding, "We love Nicki. She’s been with us for a long time." The moment comes as Minaj joins the president on the campaign trail ahead of the midterm elections. Download the FOX News app for more on Trump’s remarks: https://t.co/ISpW9Fc0R3— Fox News (@FoxNews) October 25, 2026
“I hope Nicki wasn’t insulted, but we love Nicki,” he said. “She’s been with us for a long time.” Later in the evening, after her speech, he said, “She never looked more beautiful” and called her “a very special person”.
What Minaj said
Minaj opened by leading the crowd in a chant of “We love Trump”. She told people in Michigan to “be a leader in this movement” and called the moment a “major turning point for our country”.
She also spoke against gender-affirming care for transgender children. “We want people to leave the children alone, leave them out of it,” she said. She ended by speaking to Trump directly: “If you run again, I will support you again.”
President Trump brings Nicki Minaj, on stage in Michigan: "President Trump, it is an honor to stand with you every single time — and I will continue to support you forever and ever." https://t.co/24HIfvqKvH— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 25, 2026
Who the rally backed
Trump and Minaj were there for two Republican candidates. Former Representative Mike Rogers is running for the US Senate against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. Representative John James is running for governor against Democrat Jocelyn Benson, the state’s Secretary of State, to replace Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Republicans are trying to resist analysts’ forecasts of a “blue wave” in the midterms.
Minaj and Trump so far
Minaj, who has called herself Trump’s “No. 1” fan, criticised his immigration policies during his first term. In his second term, she has sided with him and the Republican Party and has appeared with him at the Treasury Department’s “Trump Accounts” summit and at a White House Rose Garden lunch.
Trump’s remarks came three months after he joked about Minaj “twerking” at the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. A gunman allegedly opened fire outside the initially planned dinner on April 25.