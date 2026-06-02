‘You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me’: Trump to Netanyahu as he pushes Israel to stop Lebanon escalation

Trump expressed anger at Israel’s plans to expand its operations, including a possible strike on Beirut.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJun 2, 2026 09:15 AM IST First published on: Jun 2, 2026 at 09:13 AM IST
TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump sharply criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call over Israel’s actions in Lebanon, according to Axios, citing US officials familiar with the exchange.

Trump expressed anger at Israel’s plans to expand its operations, including a possible strike on Beirut.

One official said he warned that such a move would further isolate Israel internationally.

According to sources quoted by Axios, Trump told Netanyahu: “You’re f****** crazy… what are you doing? You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your a**. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.”

Another official said Trump raised concerns about civilian casualties and objected to strikes that involved heavy damage for limited targets. He acknowledged Israel’s right to respond to attacks from Hezbollah but said the recent escalation went too far.

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Concern over wider impact

The call came at a time when tensions in the region were already high. Iran had signalled it could step back from ongoing talks with the United States due to Israel’s actions in Lebanon.

Trump appeared worried that the situation could affect those negotiations. After the call, he said discussions with Iran were still moving forward.

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Shift in Israeli plans

Following the conversation, Israel decided not to carry out a planned strike on targets in Beirut, an Israeli official told Axios. However, Netanyahu said Israel would continue its military operations in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, he said Israel would act if Hezbollah continued its attacks, adding: “Our position remains the same.”

Trump and Netanyahu have had tense exchanges in the past but have continued to work together on key issues, including Iran.

One official described this call as among the “most difficult” between the two leaders in recent months. Despite the tension, both sides remain in contact as the situation in the region develops.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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