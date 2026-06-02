‘You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me’: Trump to Netanyahu as he pushes Israel to stop Lebanon escalation

US President Donald Trump sharply criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call over Israel’s actions in Lebanon, according to Axios, citing US officials familiar with the exchange.

Trump expressed anger at Israel’s plans to expand its operations, including a possible strike on Beirut.

One official said he warned that such a move would further isolate Israel internationally.

According to sources quoted by Axios, Trump told Netanyahu: “You’re f****** crazy… what are you doing? You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your a**. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.”

Another official said Trump raised concerns about civilian casualties and objected to strikes that involved heavy damage for limited targets. He acknowledged Israel’s right to respond to attacks from Hezbollah but said the recent escalation went too far.

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Concern over wider impact

The call came at a time when tensions in the region were already high. Iran had signalled it could step back from ongoing talks with the United States due to Israel’s actions in Lebanon.

Trump appeared worried that the situation could affect those negotiations. After the call, he said discussions with Iran were still moving forward.

Shift in Israeli plans

Following the conversation, Israel decided not to carry out a planned strike on targets in Beirut, an Israeli official told Axios. However, Netanyahu said Israel would continue its military operations in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, he said Israel would act if Hezbollah continued its attacks, adding: “Our position remains the same.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

“I spoke this evening with President Trump and told him that if Hezbollah does not stop firing at our cities and citizens – Israel will strike terrorist targets in Beirut.



This position of ours remain unchanged.



Concurrently, the IDF will… — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 1, 2026

Trump and Netanyahu have had tense exchanges in the past but have continued to work together on key issues, including Iran.

One official described this call as among the “most difficult” between the two leaders in recent months. Despite the tension, both sides remain in contact as the situation in the region develops.