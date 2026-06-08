‘I call the shots’: Trump warns Netanyahu he has ‘no choice’ but to accept US-Iran peace deal

Donald Trump said the US was considering its options if negotiations with Iran do not succeed.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJun 8, 2026 08:18 AM IST First published on: Jun 8, 2026 at 08:18 AM IST
US Iran WarUS President Donald Trump has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have “no choice” but to accept Iran-US deal. (File Photo)

US President Donald Trump has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have “no choice” but to accept any deal Washington reaches with Iran, stressing that he “calls the shots”.

“He won’t have any choice,” Trump told the Financial Times in an interview. “I call the shots. I call all the shots. He doesn’t call the shots.”

His remarks came hours after Iran fired ballistic missiles towards Israel, marking a major escalation since a ceasefire in April.

‘It’s not going to have any impact on the deal’

Trump said the Iranian strikes would not affect ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran.

“It’s not going to have any impact on the deal,” he told the FT, adding that the agreement would succeed or fail on its “own merit”.

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“The deal may make it on its own merit, or not, but this will not have any effect on it,” he said.

Also read Iran War News Live Updates: Loud explosions heard in Tehran as Israeli military says it struck targets in Iran

However, he signalled less certainty about the timeline of an agreement. “I think the deal is going on. We’ll see what happens,” he said.

‘I would tell him not to retaliate’

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said he would ask Netanyahu to avoid a military retaliation against Iran for its missile attack.

“I would tell him not to retaliate,” he said, indicating a push to avoid further escalation.

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This comes even as Israeli military officials have suggested a response is likely.

‘Two things’ if talks fail

Trump said the US was considering its options if negotiations with Iran do not succeed.

“It means two things,” he said. “Number one, possibly we would go in and take care of the rest of the place that we didn’t take care of militarily. Or it would just mean that we would keep the blockade on Iran.”

The latest exchange follows an Israeli strike in Beirut targeting Hezbollah, after which Iran launched missiles in response.

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Despite US-backed ceasefire efforts between Israel and Lebanon, Israel has continued strikes in the region, including in Beirut.

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Iran has said a permanent Israeli ceasefire is a condition for any deal with Washington.

Trump also confirmed reports of a tense earlier call with Netanyahu, though he did not dispute how it was described.

The developments underline growing pressure on US-led diplomacy as tensions between Israel and Iran continue.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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