‘He knows who the boss is’: Trump says Netanyahu asked for White House meeting amid growing tensions

US President Donald Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked for a meeting at the White House. Trump told Axios the meeting could happen as early as next week, once he returns from the Nato summit in Turkey.

Trump told Axios, “We get along very good,” and added that Netanyahu “knows who the boss is,” referring to himself.

This would be the first meeting between the two leaders since February, when Netanyahu had presented a plan for a joint war against Iran during a meeting in the White House Situation Room.

An Israeli official told Axios that a visit next week might not be possible due to Trump’s Nato trip. The official said the meeting could instead happen the following week.

Netanyahu’s office said the Prime Minister called Trump on Friday to mark the 250th anniversary of US independence. Netanyahu’s office said he told Trump that the United States protects freedom around the world and confirmed that both leaders agreed to meet soon in the US.

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Tension has grown since February

People close to Trump have become more critical of Netanyahu since their last meeting. A US official told Axios that many of Trump’s advisers feel Netanyahu made poor decisions.

Axios also reported that Trump had criticised Netanyahu during a call last month over Israel’s actions in Lebanon, reportedly calling him “crazy” and accusing him of not showing gratitude. This disagreement, according to Axios, has added to divisions inside the Republican Party over Israel policy, with commentators such as Tucker Carlson accusing Trump of favouring Netanyahu too much.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, and US President Donald Trump during a press conference. (File Photo)

Trump and Netanyahu have differed on several matters recently. Despite objections from Netanyahu, Trump signed an agreement last month to continue the ceasefire with Iran and begin new nuclear discussions. Trump had also asked Netanyahu to limit military action in Lebanon and to accept a plan requiring an early troop withdrawal from the region.

The meeting with Trump would matter a great deal to Netanyahu, who is preparing for Israel’s elections in October, where current surveys show him behind.

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Trump comments on Iran talks

Trump said he was following the funeral of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed on the first day of the war in a joint US-Israeli operation.

Trump told Axios that Iran wants a deal, but said both sides had agreed to pause talks for a week until events linked to the funeral are over. He said neither side would carry out attacks during this time.

A cleric walks past mourners holding a banner reading, “What is the revenge for the martyrdom of our Imam?” during the funeral ceremonies for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Trump said, according to Axios, “One shot and we can take them all out, but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with.”

Trump also said he was surprised some Iranians appeared to cry during the funeral, since he believed people disliked Khamenei. He said, “Maybe it’s fake tears,” Axios reported.