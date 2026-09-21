Trump, Netanyahu curtail weekend trips as Middle East tensions escalate

Two of the key figures in the Middle East conflict changed their travel plans this weekend, as fighting between Saudi forces and Yemen’s Houthi rebels escalated sharply. US President Donald Trump cut short his stay at Camp David and flew back to Washington on Saturday evening, according to The Independent, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has curtailed his own upcoming US visit, i24NEWS reported. The decisions came as the State Department warned Americans abroad that the situation could aggravate further.

Trump flew back to Washington late on Saturday, cutting short his trip to the presidential retreat at Camp David, as the State Department issued a warning over the rapidly worsening conflict between Saudi forces and the Houthis. The White House, however, did not explain the early return when asked by the reporters travelling with the president.

The following morning, Trump was seen heading to his golf club in Sterling, Virginia, arriving on Marine One alongside golfers Gary Player and Bryson DeChambeau, and DeChambeau’s girlfriend Mikayla Demaiter. Poor weather over Washington over the weekend had previously led to changes in the president’s travel plans when returning from Camp David.

State Department warns of rising danger

A State Department notice issued on Saturday evening said the security situation in the Middle East “remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation.” It warned Americans in the region to stay alert and be ready for flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions, noting that Iranian-backed Houthi forces had targeted Saudi Arabia, including civilian airports.

The same day, Houthi forces fired ballistic missiles and drones at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital. Saudi officials reported no deaths or injuries, though the attack caused major flight disruptions across the region.

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The conflict carries real political risk for Trump’s party, which is defending its majorities in both chambers of Congress at the midterm elections on 3 November. Petrol prices in the US are already above $4 a gallon nationally and climbing further as global energy supplies remain under strain.

Trump’s warning to Iran

The shortened Camp David trip came just a day after Trump issued one of his clearest warnings yet on Iran. Speaking to a Fox News reporter over the phone on Sunday, Trump said Iran’s leaders faced three choices: make a deal, let their economy rot, or be wiped out.

He also said he would be open to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is expected in New York this week for the UN General Assembly. Trump has made similar threats of major military action at several points during the conflict, which began with US and Israeli strikes on 28 February, without carrying them out so far.

Netanyahu shortens his own US trip

Netanyahu has also sharply cut down his upcoming US visit, i24NEWS reported, citing people familiar with the plans. He will now fly directly to New York on the day of his address to the UN General Assembly and leave immediately after speaking, rather than beginning his trip with a stop in Texas as originally planned.

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Two sources told i24NEWS that Netanyahu had intended to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio before his address, though it remains unclear whether that meeting will still take place given the shortened schedule. In July, i24NEWS had reported that Netanyahu was considering skipping the UN General Assembly altogether, before deciding the appearance could help his election campaign. He is expected to return to Israel in time for Sukkot, which begins the day after his speech.