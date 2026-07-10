Trump, Netanyahu discuss Turkey and US moves in Persian Gulf amid Iran tensions

Iran retaliated by targeting US-allied Kuwait and Qatar and accused Washington of striking near its only nuclear power plant.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJul 10, 2026 10:14 AM IST First published on: Jul 10, 2026 at 10:13 AM IST
US President, Donald Trump, iran war, netanyahu, lebanon,US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting in 2025. (Reuters file)

US President Donald Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Thursday about Turkey and American military moves in the Persian Gulf, Netanyahu’s office said. Trump is learnt to have told Netanyahu that the US ought to “finish the job” in Iran as the ceasefire is essentially “over”. The discussions were held between the two leaders over a phone call amid the fresh escalation of the West Asia crisis.

The call followed new US airstrikes on Iran, launched hours after Trump said Iranian attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz had effectively ended the truce. Iran retaliated by targeting US-allied Kuwait and Qatar and accused Washington of striking near its only nuclear power plant. Trump has sent conflicting signals approving repeated strikes while denying a return to full-scale war deepening uncertainty over what comes next, according to news agency Associated Press (AP).

US has launched new airstrikes against Iran
An explosion in Iran as seen in a screengrab released by US Central Command. (Photo: X/@CENTCOM)

Trump has said he believes the ceasefire is over and the US should “finish the job,” even as he insists this doesn’t mean a full-scale war.

Netanyahu’s office said he raised concerns over Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s rhetoric against Israel, days after Trump signalled he may approve F-35 jet sales to Ankara. Netanyahu has warned this would endanger Israel. Trump also updated Netanyahu on US Gulf deployments, the office said.

Lebanon talks, Iran’s diplomatic outreach

Meanwhile, a US official said the Israel-Lebanon framework deal will move to technical talks in Rome, with Hezbollah’s disarmament remaining a flashpoint.

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Also read How US-Iran ceasefire collapsed in just three weeks amid Khamenei’s funeral

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi held calls with Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Oman and Pakistan’s military chief, repeating Tehran’s claim that Washington broke the truce first a charge the US denies, citing Iranian strikes on commercial vessels.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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