Trump, Netanyahu discuss Turkey and US moves in Persian Gulf amid Iran tensions

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting in 2025. (Reuters file)

US President Donald Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Thursday about Turkey and American military moves in the Persian Gulf, Netanyahu’s office said. Trump is learnt to have told Netanyahu that the US ought to “finish the job” in Iran as the ceasefire is essentially “over”. The discussions were held between the two leaders over a phone call amid the fresh escalation of the West Asia crisis.

The call followed new US airstrikes on Iran, launched hours after Trump said Iranian attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz had effectively ended the truce. Iran retaliated by targeting US-allied Kuwait and Qatar and accused Washington of striking near its only nuclear power plant. Trump has sent conflicting signals approving repeated strikes while denying a return to full-scale war deepening uncertainty over what comes next, according to news agency Associated Press (AP).