Trump revives Greenland push, says NATO allies ‘let us down’ as summit opens in Ankara

US President Donald Trump reignited one of his most controversial foreign policy positions on Tuesday, insisting that the United States should control Greenland while sharply criticising NATO allies for failing to support Washington during the Iran war, setting a combative tone as alliance leaders gathered for the NATO summit in Ankara.

Speaking alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump said he remained disappointed with several NATO members, accusing countries including Britain, France, Germany and Italy of refusing to back the United States during the conflict with Iran. At the same time, he repeated his long-standing demand that Greenland should come under US control, arguing the Arctic island was strategically vital in countering Russia and China.

“That should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark,” Trump said, repeating a claim that has repeatedly strained ties with fellow NATO member Denmark.

Trump renews criticism of NATO allies

Trump said he had considered skipping the summit altogether and attended largely because of his close relationship with Erdogan.

“We weren’t treated well,” Trump said, arguing that while the United States had invested “trillions of dollars” in NATO, several allies declined to participate in the Iran war even after Washington sought their support. He nevertheless insisted the US neither wanted nor needed their military assistance.

His remarks revived long-running concerns among European leaders that Trump could once again question NATO’s collective security commitments or reduce America’s military presence on the continent.

Turkey gets major boost

Despite criticising many NATO allies, Trump offered Ankara a significant diplomatic win by announcing that Washington would lift sanctions imposed on Turkey in 2020 over its purchase of Russia’s S-400 air defence system.

Erdogan’s reaction to Trump’s announcement that the U.S. will lift the CAATSA sanctions on Turkey. The sanctions followed Ankara’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system, and led to Turkey’s removal from the F-35 program.@JewishWarrior13 pic.twitter.com/LnFsCdvInV — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 7, 2026

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He also said the US was prepared to consider selling F-35 stealth fighter jets to Turkey, potentially ending years of defence tensions between the two NATO allies. Any sale, however, would still have to overcome legal and congressional restrictions.

NEW: President Trump praises Turkey as a “great ally,” suggesting his influence stopped the nation from entering a wider Middle East conflict with Israel. “They could have gotten into the fight, they’re a very powerful military nation. They didn’t do that.” “Maybe they didn’t… pic.twitter.com/58hUAaOVGD — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 7, 2026

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the announcement, saying he expected the two countries to deepen defence cooperation.

NATO — ANKARA SUMMIT 2026 Trump's message to NATO at the Ankara Summit Disappointment with allies, a Greenland demand, backing for Turkey, and a read on Ukraine — the key takeaways from Trump's remarks. At a Glance Announcements By the Numbers Why Greenland Turkey & F-35 Winners & Losers ● Disappointed with allies Britain, France, Germany, Italy — says they didn't back the US in the Iran war. ● Supports Turkey Backs lifting sanctions; open to an F-35 sale. ● Repeats Greenland demand Says Greenland "should be controlled by the US." ● On Ukraine Says Putin and Zelenskyy "want a deal." WHAT TRUMP SAID Five key announcements at the summit ✓ US should control Greenland ✓ NATO allies "let us down" ✓ Lift sanctions on Turkey ✓ Open to F-35 sale ✓ Putin & Zelenskyy want peace talks $50B Defence deals signed ↑ European defence spending rising ✈ Saab GlobalEye aircraft ◆ Triton surveillance drones ⛽ New refuelling aircraft GREENLAND Why Trump wants it ✓ Arctic location ✓ North Atlantic security ✓ US military presence ✓ Critical shipping routes ✓ Rare earth minerals ✓ Russia & China influence Turkey buys Russian S-400 missile system. Removed from the F-35 programme. US sanctions imposed on Turkey. Trump backs lifting sanctions on Turkey. Possible F-35 return for Turkey. SUMMIT FALLOUT Who came out ahead — and who didn't Winners Turkey · Erdogan · US defence industry Losers Denmark · NATO unity · Israel (F-35 concerns) Sources: [add editorial sources here] Express InfoGenIE Copy HTML HTML Code Copied to Clipboard

NATO unveils billions in defence deals

As Trump arrived in Ankara, NATO sought to demonstrate that European allies were responding to repeated US demands to spend more on defence.

Secretary-General Mark Rutte announced a series of multinational procurement projects, including new Saab GlobalEye surveillance aircraft, additional surveillance drones and air-refuelling aircraft. A NATO official said the agreements were collectively worth around $50 billion.

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Rutte called for a “defence industry revolution”, warning that Russia’s military expansion, alongside challenges posed by China, North Korea and Iran, required urgent investment in military capabilities.

Ukraine remains on the agenda

The summit also focused on continued support for Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urging allies to provide additional air-defence systems after another wave of Russian missile and drone attacks killed dozens around Kyiv.

Trump said he had recently spoken to both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy and believed both leaders wanted to negotiate an end to the war.

“I think they both want to make a deal,” Trump said. “Something’s going to come out.”

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Why it matters

Trump’s remarks underscore the tensions that continue to define his relationship with NATO. While European allies are increasing defence spending and announcing new arms projects, the US President has renewed criticism of the alliance, revived his demand to acquire Greenland and signalled a willingness to reshape key defence partnerships, including restoring military ties with Turkey. Those moves are likely to dominate discussions at the Ankara summit even as NATO seeks to project unity in the face of continued security challenges.

(With inputs from Reuters, AP)