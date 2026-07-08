Trump threatens to cut trade with Spain, revives Greenland claim; Denmark hits back

President Donald Trump (right) and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (left) during a group photo of NATO heads of state and government at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, on Wednesday. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump threatened to cut trade ties with Spain on Wednesday, accusing Madrid of failing to pull its weight in NATO, as he also declared talks with Iran effectively over and renewed his demand that the United States should control Greenland.

Speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Ankara, Trump said he had instructed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to look at ending trade with Spain, according to Reuters.

“Spain is a wasted cause. We don’t want to do any trade business with Spain anymore,” Trump said. “Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don’t participate, they don’t pay. I don’t want anything to do with Spain. Cut off all trade with Spain, including visits,” he added.