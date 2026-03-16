US-Iran war: Trump calls to protect ships in Strait of Hormuz. How have nations responded

Donald Trump has warned NATO allies that failing to help the US secure the Strait of Hormuz after Iran’s blockade could have serious consequences for the alliance’s future.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 16, 2026 09:14 PM IST First published on: Mar 16, 2026 at 09:11 PM IST
US-Israel-Iran War NewsA fire and plume of smoke rise after, according to authorities. debris from an intercepted Iranian drone struck an oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned the NATO allies that if the western military alliance fails to help the United States secure the vital passage of Strait of Hormuz that has been blocked by Iran since the conflict in West Asia broke out, it would “be very bad for the future of NATO.”

The US president, in an interview with The Financial Times, urged the European allies to join US operations concerning the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said that Europe is a major beneficiary of the waterway and the future of NATO would be “very bad” if allies gave “no response” or a “negative response” to Washington’s request.

hormuz, trump
Trump urged the European allies to join US operations concerning the Strait of Hormuz. (AI Generated Image)

UK

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday said that Britain is working with allies on a viable plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz but adds that it won’t be a NATO mission. Starmer added that his government’s first priority is to protect “our people in the region” amid the US-Israel war with Iran.

Starmer said that the only way to combat the cost of living is to de-escalate the conflict in West Asia. He said that he held a phone call with President Trump on Sunday on a viable plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz but adds it’s not easy or straightforward.

Germany

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius rejected President Trump’s demands to extend help in keeping the Hormuz passage open and said, “This is not our war, we have not started it.”

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Japan

Japan’s Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Monday befied the parliament about the Strait of Hormuz and said, “In the current Iran situation, we are not at the moment considering issuing a maritime security operation.”

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Australia

In an interview with ABC News, Australia’s cabinet member Catherine King said that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese led government won’t send naval ships to the Strait of Hormuz.

South Korea

The presidential office of South Korea on Sunday said the country would “communicate closely with the US regarding this matter and make a decision after careful review.”

China

The spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not confirm whether Beijing would accept Trump’s request, but added that all parties involved have a responsibility to ensure a stable and unimpeded energy supply, BBC reported.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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