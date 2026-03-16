US-Iran war: Trump calls to protect ships in Strait of Hormuz. How have nations responded

US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned the NATO allies that if the western military alliance fails to help the United States secure the vital passage of Strait of Hormuz that has been blocked by Iran since the conflict in West Asia broke out, it would “be very bad for the future of NATO.”
The US president, in an interview with The Financial Times, urged the European allies to join US operations concerning the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said that Europe is a major beneficiary of the waterway and the future of NATO would be “very bad” if allies gave “no response” or a “negative response” to Washington’s request.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday said that Britain is working with allies on a viable plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz but adds that it won’t be a NATO mission. Starmer added that his government’s first priority is to protect “our people in the region” amid the US-Israel war with Iran.
Starmer said that the only way to combat the cost of living is to de-escalate the conflict in West Asia. He said that he held a phone call with President Trump on Sunday on a viable plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz but adds it’s not easy or straightforward.
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius rejected President Trump’s demands to extend help in keeping the Hormuz passage open and said, “This is not our war, we have not started it.”
Japan’s Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Monday befied the parliament about the Strait of Hormuz and said, “In the current Iran situation, we are not at the moment considering issuing a maritime security operation.”
In an interview with ABC News, Australia’s cabinet member Catherine King said that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese led government won’t send naval ships to the Strait of Hormuz.
The presidential office of South Korea on Sunday said the country would “communicate closely with the US regarding this matter and make a decision after careful review.”
The spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not confirm whether Beijing would accept Trump’s request, but added that all parties involved have a responsibility to ensure a stable and unimpeded energy supply, BBC reported.