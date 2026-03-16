US-Iran war: Trump calls to protect ships in Strait of Hormuz. How have nations responded

A fire and plume of smoke rise after, according to authorities. debris from an intercepted Iranian drone struck an oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned the NATO allies that if the western military alliance fails to help the United States secure the vital passage of Strait of Hormuz that has been blocked by Iran since the conflict in West Asia broke out, it would “be very bad for the future of NATO.”

The US president, in an interview with The Financial Times, urged the European allies to join US operations concerning the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said that Europe is a major beneficiary of the waterway and the future of NATO would be “very bad” if allies gave “no response” or a “negative response” to Washington’s request.