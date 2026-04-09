Trump says NATO ‘wasn’t there when we needed them’ after talks with alliance leader Rutte

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump criticised the alliance saying they not there when the US needed them. “…and they won’t be there if we need them again” after a meeting with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Wednesday.

He also vented his frustration with NATO during the meeting with Rutte as relations in the military alliance went down south over the Iran war. “He is clearly disappointed with many NATO allies, and I can see his point,” Rutte told CNN after spending over two hours at the White House. “This was a very frank, very open discussion, but also a discussion between two good friends.”