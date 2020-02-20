Trump names Richard Grenell as acting head of intelligence

Richard Grenell, the US ambassador to Germany. (Wikimedia Commons) Richard Grenell, the US ambassador to Germany. (Wikimedia Commons)

Written by Maggie Haberman and Julian E. Barnes

President Donald Trump was expected to name Richard Grenell, the US ambassador to Germany, to be the acting director of national intelligence, three people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Grenell, whose outspokenness throughout his career as a political operative and then as ambassador has prompted criticism, is a vocal Trump loyalist who will lead a group of national security agencies often viewed skeptically by the White House.

He would take over from Joseph Maguire, who has served as the acting director of national intelligence since the resignation last summer of Dan Coats, a former Republican senator from Indiana. Grenell, who has pushed to advance gay rights in his current post, would apparently also be the first openly gay Cabinet member.

Grenell did not respond to a request for comment, nor did a White House spokesman. The people familiar with the move cautioned that the president had a history of changing his mind on personnel decisions after they were revealed in the news media.

Under federal law, Maguire had to give up his temporary role before March 12. He could return to his old job as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, but he might choose to step down from government.

Trump can choose any Senate-confirmed official to replace Maguire as the acting head of the nation’s 17 intelligence agencies.

Maguire, a retired admiral, became acting director in August just as a whistleblower inside the CIA filed a complaint about Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Since the acquittal of Trump in the Senate impeachment trial, the White House has been pushing to remove officials seen as disloyal or holding views contrary to the White House, looking for replacements who are more likely to follow the president’s wishes. While it has never been clear how Trump viewed Maguire, there is little doubt that the president would like a partisan fighter in the post before any public testimony before Congress.

Grenell has long been a strong voice on Twitter, posting about the dangers of Huawei, the Chinese company building next-generation telecommunications networks around the globe; the failure of European allies to spend enough on their military; and other issues. He is one of the administration’s loudest critics of Huawei, pressuring Germany not to do business with the firm. Grenell has long been ambitious and has been anxious for a promotion from his diplomatic post. He was in contention to be national security adviser, a post that ultimately went to Robert C. O’Brien.

But Grenell is also a polarizing figure and his confirmation by the Senate would not be assured, one reason the president intends to name him acting director rather than formally nominating him for the job. A number of Republican senators have privately pushed the administration to nominate a national security professional or politician who is seen as a less divisive figure.

Since the beginning of his administration, Trump has viewed the intelligence agencies skeptically.

He has at times disparaged US intelligence agencies because he did not agree with their findings, such as the conclusion that Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential election in an effort to help Trump win. He told his intelligence chiefs to “go back to school” after they offered assessments on Iran and North Korea at odds with his policy initiatives.

Anxious to avoid a repeat of that hearing, Maguire’s aides initially pushed for this year’s public hearing to be canceled, a request that lawmakers have rejected.

Tensions between the White House and intelligence agencies only grew during the impeachment inquiry. Maguire initially blocked the whistleblower complaint from being forwarded to Congress, following the guidance of administration lawyers. But he eventually helped broker the agreement to provide the complaint to Congress’ intelligence committees, allowing the impeachment inquiry to gain steam.

Coats announced his resignation in July, effective Aug. 15. Including acting directors, nine people have served as head of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence since the job was created in late 2004 as the top intelligence adviser to the president.

When Coats announced his resignation, Trump initially nominated one of his loyalists, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, to be the next intelligence chief, a job considered to be among the most nonpartisan in Washington. But Trump quickly dropped those plans after pushback from Democrats and some key Republicans who worried Ratcliffe’s loyalty to the president and lack of intelligence experience would make him nearly impossible to confirm. There were also concerns that Ratcliffe exaggerated his résumé.

During his tenure, Coats was unafraid to defend his employees and push back against some of the president’s claims that contradicted the intelligence agencies. He told intelligence officers in a speech that it was their duty to seek the truth about the world, “and when we find that truth, to speak the truth.”

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence was created after the Sept. 11 attacks to oversee the government’s vast network of 17 spy agencies and to ensure critical national security information was being shared across the government.

At the beginning of the Trump administration, Mike Pompeo, then CIA director, was the most prominent voice on intelligence matters. When Pompeo moved to the State Department, his successor, Gina Haspel, took a much less prominent role.

Haspel’s reluctance to speak publicly thrust Coats into the spotlight. His criticism of Trump and warnings about Russian interference in the election, drew the ire of the White House.

After Ratcliffe was dropped from consideration, Trump promised to announce a new nominee soon. But the list of people with the requisite experience who have not been critical of the president is slim.

The administration considered, and discarded, a number of potential nominees including Pete Hoekstra, the US ambassador to the Netherlands and a former Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, a committee member.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.